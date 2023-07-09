Tour de France - Vingegaard & Pogacar set for mountain duel

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Tour de France great Raymond Poulidor lived in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat until he passed away in 2019.

This morning, his grandson Mathieu van der Poel returned to his mother’s village for the first time since the funeral and said that he visited his grandmother after not seeing her for a long time. "I'd like to break away today but the last climb is too hard for me", he added.

An emotional Van der Poel was also presented with a bike of his grandfathers at the stage sign-on.

There's been some lovely nods to Poupou, who finished on the podium eight times in 14 appearances at the Tour, without ever winning the great race.