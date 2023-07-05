Yates in yellow as Tour heads into the Pyrenees

Tadej Pogacar, a two-time champion won his first stage at the Tour on a similar run from Pau to Laruns in 2020.

The first hors categorie climb, the energy sapping Col de Soudet, which is a 15.2km ascent at an average gradient of 7.2%, comes into view midway through the run to Laruns before the peloton hits the Col de Marie-Blanque, which ramps up to almost 14% in places.

You can read all about it in our stage-by-stage guide.