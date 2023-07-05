Adam Yates
Yates in yellow as Tour heads into the Pyrenees

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Tadej Pogacar, a two-time champion won his first stage at the Tour on a similar run from Pau to Laruns in 2020.

    The first hors categorie climb, the energy sapping Col de Soudet, which is a 15.2km ascent at an average gradient of 7.2%, comes into view midway through the run to Laruns before the peloton hits the Col de Marie-Blanque, which ramps up to almost 14% in places.

    You can read all about it in our stage-by-stage guide.

    Stage five
    Copyright: ASO
  2. Bonjour

    Adam Yates in the leaders yellow jersey
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Welcome to our coverage of stage five of the Tour de France.

    A trip into the Pyrenees comes early in this year's Tour as the race heads from Pau, a town in the foothills of the mountain range straddling the border of France and Spain, to Laruns.

    If the last couple of days have been for the sprinters, today will very much see the general classification begin to take shape.

