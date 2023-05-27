Watch: RideLondon Classique - stage three

Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds. It's alow-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.

To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.

Just hop on a bike and you're good to go.British Cycling ,Scottish Cycling ,Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities.