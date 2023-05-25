Watch: RideLondon Classique - stage one

Some of
Who to watch out for?
Some of the world's best riders will take part including Great Britain's 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan. Deignan, who has not competed on home soil since October 2021, returned to racing in April following the birth of her second child Shea.
This will be the 34-year-old's first appearance in the Classique - Britain's only UCI Women's World Tour race. Other British riders to look out for include 2021 national road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, former time trial national champion Anna Henderson and current national road race champion Alice Towers.
The 382km race starts in Saffron Walden in Essex before heading to Maldon on day two and ending on the Mall in London on Sunday.
How to watch
All times BST but coverage can be subject to late schedule changes
Friday, 26 May
13:15-15:15 - stage one - Saffron Walden to Colchester (150km) - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Saturday, 27 May
13:00-15:00 - stage two - Maldon (140km) - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Sunday, 28 May
15:00-18:00 - stage three - eight laps of central London route (92km) - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
How to get into Cycling
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.It's a low-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.
To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities.