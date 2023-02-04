Watch: Cyclo-cross World Championship - Mason & Mein in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The 2023 cyclo-cross World Championships start on Friday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, with live coverage of the elite men's and women's races on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Defending men's champion Tom Pidcock will not be competing, however, as he is focusing on road racing but there is plenty of other British interest at the event, which runs from 3 to 5 February.

British champion Cameron Mason will be competing in the elite men's race for the first time on Sunday, alongside Thomas Mein, himself a previous national champion in 2022.

Anna Kay was the sole British representative in the elite women's race finshing 18th. She competed on Saturday on the back of multiple top-10 World Cup finishes last season. The Dutch World Number One Fem Von Empel claimed gold.