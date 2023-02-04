Watch: Cyclo-cross World Championship - Mason & Mein in action

The 2023 cyclo-cross World Championships start on Friday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, with live coverage of the elite men's and women's races on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Defending men's champion Tom Pidcock will not be competing, however, as he is focusing on road racing but there is plenty of other British interest at the event, which runs from 3 to 5 February.
British champion Cameron Mason will be competing in the elite men's race for the first time on Sunday, alongside Thomas Mein, himself a previous national champion in 2022.
Anna Kay was the sole British representative in the elite women's race finshing 18th. She competed on Saturday on the back of multiple top-10 World Cup finishes last season. The Dutch World Number One Fem Von Empel claimed gold.
Coverage details
BBC iPlayer
Both elite races are available to watch across the BBC this weekend and you can catch-up on the action on BBC iPlayer.
Sunday, 5 February
14:00-15:30 - Men's Elite Race - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
How do I get into Cycling?
How do I start?
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go.British Cycling,Scottish Cycling,Welsh CyclingandCycle NIhave information about clubs and racing tracks, and theBreezeprogramme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
What is cycling?
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Is it for me?
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
Who's competing for GB?
