Watch: Urban Cycling World Championships

  1. What is the Urban Cycling World Championships?

    Kieran Reilly in action
    The Urban Cycling World Championships is a competition launched in 2017 which brings together cyclists competing in the categories of freestyle BMX, cross-country eliminator and trials.

    This year it is held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

  2. Who to look out for?

    Charlotte Worthington in action
    Team GB’s reigning Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington will head up a stellar cast of BMX freestylers, being one the favourites in a strong women’s elite competition.

    European and national championships silver medallist Kieran Reilly is GB’s big hope in the men’s elite, but Australia’s world number one and reigning Olympic and world champion Logan Martin is heavy favourite to take gold.

  3. How can I watch?

    All times listed in GMT

    The Urban Cycling World Championships BMX freestyle park competition will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch up on the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday, 13 November

    12:20-13:50: BMX Freestyle Park Women’s Elite

    14:50-16:40: BMX Freestyle Park Men’s Elite

  4. How to get into BMX cycling?

    Video caption: Charlotte Worthington: 'Crashing doesn't affect my confidence'

    There are currently more than 50 dedicated BMX tracks throughout the UK. Find your local club by using British Cycling's club finder.

    Safety equipment such as helmets, cycling gloves and elbow and knee pads are essential. It’s also best to wear trousers and a long sleeved top for extra protection.

    For people looking to try out the sport, you can hire BMX bikes, gloves and helmets from tracks throughout the country, otherwise a good quality starter bike can also be purchased at around £200-300.

    Visit the British Cycling, Cycling Ireland, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling websites for more information.

