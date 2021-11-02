Watch: Alex Dowsett's hour record attempt

Alex Dowsett is a six-time British time trail champion who will be attempting to set the hour record for the second time. He set the record in May 2015 but lost it 36 days later to Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Dowsett was due to attempt to break the record for a second time in 2020 but had to postpone it due to contracting Covid-19. Now he’ll have another go at breaking the record at the Aguascalientes Velodrome in Mexico.

The 33-year-old has severe haemophilia A, a type of blood clotting disorder and this ride will aim to raise money for his charity Little Bleeders and The Haemophilia Society.