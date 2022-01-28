Watch: Cyclo-cross World Championships - Backstedt, Vos & Brand in action

Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling , Scottish Cycling , Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B.

Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.

