Tour de France - stage 11

Pierre Latour was first the top of the Lacets de Montvernier. He scored five points.
Simon Geschke was second and scored four points as he tries to defend his polka-dot jersey.
Post update
The break has about four minutes on the peloton albeit the highest placed general classification rider is Warren Barguil who is over 13 minutes down on the yellow jersey.
Jumbo-Visma have got Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) so that may come in handy later on.
The other riders up there are Mikaël Cherel (AG2R-Citroen), Nils Politt and Max Schachman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrea Bagioli, Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Simon Geschke and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Kamil Gradek and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Mads Pedersen, Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Maciej Bodnar and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech).
Post update
Slight correction...Mathieu van der Poel is the first breakaway rider dropped from the leading group. So just the 19 riders at the front up to Lacets de Montvernier.
Post update
An early attack saw Wout van Aert (who else) and Mathieu van der Poel clip off the front from the start, although since then a number of other riders have zipped over to form a 20-man breakaway.
The baroudeurs and the main bunch are currently travelling up the picturesque switchbacks of the Lacets de Montvernier.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Pierre Latour was first the top of the Lacets de Montvernier. He scored five points.
Simon Geschke was second and scored four points as he tries to defend his polka-dot jersey.
Post update
The break has about four minutes on the peloton albeit the highest placed general classification rider is Warren Barguil who is over 13 minutes down on the yellow jersey.
Jumbo-Visma have got Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) so that may come in handy later on.
The other riders up there are Mikaël Cherel (AG2R-Citroen), Nils Politt and Max Schachman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andrea Bagioli, Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Simon Geschke and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Kamil Gradek and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Mads Pedersen, Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Maciej Bodnar and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) and Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech).
Post update
Slight correction...Mathieu van der Poel is the first breakaway rider dropped from the leading group. So just the 19 riders at the front up to Lacets de Montvernier.
Post update
An early attack saw Wout van Aert (who else) and Mathieu van der Poel clip off the front from the start, although since then a number of other riders have zipped over to form a 20-man breakaway.
The baroudeurs and the main bunch are currently travelling up the picturesque switchbacks of the Lacets de Montvernier.
Good afternoon
Racing is under way on the first of two huge days in the Alps.
The Col du Galibier and Col du Granon are on the menu today, so this promises to be an intriguing stage.
Will Jumbo-Visma and the Ineos Grenadiers be able to pile the press on UAE Team Emirates after race leader Tadej Pogacar lost his key mountain domestique George Bennett to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning?
Or will the defending champion show he has diamonds in the legs?
I for one can't wait to find out. Anyone else excited?