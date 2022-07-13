Tour de France - stage 11

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Racing is under way on the first of two huge days in the Alps.

The Col du Galibier and Col du Granon are on the menu today, so this promises to be an intriguing stage.

Will Jumbo-Visma and the Ineos Grenadiers be able to pile the press on UAE Team Emirates after race leader Tadej Pogacar lost his key mountain domestique George Bennett to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning?

Or will the defending champion show he has diamonds in the legs?

I for one can't wait to find out. Anyone else excited?