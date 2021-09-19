Watch: Road Cycling World Championships - Women's Time Trial

Based around the city of Leuven, the 94th edition of the annual championships is back to a full schedule with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories returning after last year's event was pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain team, which also features Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and Tour of Britain runner-up Ethan Hayter.
In the women's time trial on Monday, 20 September, Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will feature for GB.
Events take place across Flanders, with elite time trials starting in Knokke-Heist and finishing in Bruges whilst elite road races start in Antwerp and end in Leuven.
The road races will feature a Classics-style course on some of the iconic cobbled climbs in the region - with the men covering 268km and 157km for the women.
SWpix.comCopyright: SWpix.com
How can I watch the UCI Road World Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Coverage of the UCI Road World Championships will be available live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will be available on catch-up for 30 days afterwards too.
BBC coverage
Monday, 20 September
13:30-15:45 - Women's time trial, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 22 September
13:25-16:05 - Mixed Team time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 25 September
11:20-16:15 - Women's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
14:00-16:15 - Women's road race, BBC Two
Sunday, 26 September
09:25-17:00 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
14:40-17:00 - Men's road race, BBC Two
How to get into cycling
BBC Sport
How do I start?
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
What is cycling?
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Is it for me?
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
What to expect when I start?
An hour-long road race can burn up to 844 calories and an hour on the track can burn up to 782 calories.
To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.
Regardless of how and where you cycle, you'll be increasing muscle strength and stamina whilst decreasing your body-fat levels.
There are cycling clubs across the UK so it's an excellent way to make friends and develop communication skills.
Paracycling takes a number of forms including Handcycling, where competitors power the bike with their hands and arms and tandem bikes for blind or visually impaired athletes and their assistants.
It's a low-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.
Go Ride introduces young riders to the sport and improves their bike handling skills. Go Ride Racing is a competition programme which offers entry level competitions for young riders.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SWpix.comCopyright: SWpix.com
-
An hour-long road race can burn up to 844 calories and an hour on the track can burn up to 782 calories.
-
To ensure you're riding safely you should wear a helmet, reflective clothing and equip your bike with lights in winter.
-
Regardless of how and where you cycle, you'll be increasing muscle strength and stamina whilst decreasing your body-fat levels.
-
There are cycling clubs across the UK so it's an excellent way to make friends and develop communication skills.
- Paracycling takes a number of forms including Handcycling, where competitors power the bike with their hands and arms and tandem bikes for blind or visually impaired athletes and their assistants.
-
It's a low-impact type of exercise, so it's easier on your joints than running or other similar activities.
- Go Ride introduces young riders to the sport and improves their bike handling skills. Go Ride Racing is a competition programme which offers entry level competitions for young riders.
What is it and which Brits are competing?
Based around the city of Leuven, the 94th edition of the annual championships is back to a full schedule with the team time trial mixed relay, Under-23 and junior categories returning after last year's event was pared down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain team, which also features Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock and Tour of Britain runner-up Ethan Hayter.
British Cycling has named a squad of 30 riders across all events, with Hayter up first in the elite men's time trial alongside Dan Bigham on Sunday, 19 September.
In the women's time trial on Monday, 20 September, Joss Lowden and Pfeiffer Georgi will feature for GB.
Events take place across Flanders, with elite time trials starting in Knokke-Heist and finishing in Bruges whilst elite road races start in Antwerp and end in Leuven.
The road races will feature a Classics-style course on some of the iconic cobbled climbs in the region - with the men covering 268km and 157km for the women.
How can I watch the UCI Road World Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Coverage of the UCI Road World Championships will be available live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will be available on catch-up for 30 days afterwards too.
BBC coverage
Monday, 20 September
13:30-15:45 - Women's time trial, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 22 September
13:25-16:05 - Mixed Team time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 25 September
11:20-16:15 - Women's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
14:00-16:15 - Women's road race, BBC Two
Sunday, 26 September
09:25-17:00 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
14:40-17:00 - Men's road race, BBC Two
How to get into cycling
BBC Sport
How do I start?
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
What is cycling?
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Is it for me?
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
What to expect when I start?