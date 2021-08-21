Watch: BMX World Championships

Olympic gold medallist Beth Shriever and others to look out for
Great Britain’s history-making Olympian Beth Shriever will be in action in the Netherlands in the elite women’s event.
Shriever won gold in the women’s BMX racing
final in Tokyo, becoming the first British BMX rider ever to win gold at an
Olympic event, moments after teammate Kye Whyte secured GB’s first medal of the
Games with a silver in the men’s final.
Whyte has announced on his Instagram that he
will be missing this year’s Championships.
Former teaching assistant Shriever, who needed
crowdfunding to get to the Olympics, beat two-time Olympic champion Columbian Mariana Pajon to take gold.
Pajon will look to get her own back this
weekend as she prepares to face Shriever on the track in Arnhem.
Dutch rider Niek Kimman, who beat GB’s Kye Whyte by 0.114 seconds at the Olympics in
Tokyo, will be a favourite to take the coveted rainbow jersey this weekend on
home soil.
Meanwhile, Kimman’s countryman Twan van Gendt and American rider Alise Willoughby will look to defend their World Championship
titles.
Also representing Great Britain in Arnhem are Ross Cullen, who was a reserve rider at Tokyo 2020, Quillan Isidore and Paddy Sharrock.
What are the BMX World Championships?
Around 56 countries
participate in BMX every year.
Unlike the World
Cup - which is an international racing series held at several locations
throughout the year - the World Championships are held just once a year, with
the winner of each event crowned BMX Cycling world champion.
The event sees
riders in four main categories - Elite Men, Elite Women, Junior Men, Junior
Women – compete for a gold medal and a rainbow jersey.
The winners get to
wear their rainbow jerseys at other racing events throughout the year until
they lose their World Championship titles.
How can I watch the BMX World Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the BMX
World Championships will be available live on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the
BBC Sport website and app, with selected days also on BBC Red Button.
All of the action
will be available as catch-up for 30 days too.
Sunday, 22 August
12:15-14:30 BST -
Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
All times are BST and are subject to change
Get inspired - How to get into BMX racing
BBC Sport
Have you been
inspired by the Tokyo Olympics or just looking for a new way to get fit? Perhaps you're already a BMX enthusiast and you want to ride at a competitive level?
BMX racing helps
you gain muscle mass, burn calories and build confidence.
Whether you’re
looking to follow in Beth Shriever’s footsteps or just find a local club and
meet other riders, there’s plenty that BMX racing has to offer for riders of
ranging abilities and experience.
To check out
training days, taster schemes, national events and to look for the best way to get
involved, click here.
