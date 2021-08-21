Watch: BMX World Championships

Great Britain’s history-making Olympian Beth Shriever will be in action in the Netherlands in the elite women’s event.

Shriever won gold in the women’s BMX racing final in Tokyo, becoming the first British BMX rider ever to win gold at an Olympic event, moments after teammate Kye Whyte secured GB’s first medal of the Games with a silver in the men’s final.

Whyte has announced on his Instagram that he will be missing this year’s Championships.

Former teaching assistant Shriever, who needed crowdfunding to get to the Olympics, beat two-time Olympic champion Columbian Mariana Pajon to take gold.

Pajon will look to get her own back this weekend as she prepares to face Shriever on the track in Arnhem.

Dutch rider Niek Kimman, who beat GB’s Kye Whyte by 0.114 seconds at the Olympics in Tokyo, will be a favourite to take the coveted rainbow jersey this weekend on home soil.

Meanwhile, Kimman’s countryman Twan van Gendt and American rider Alise Willoughby will look to defend their World Championship titles.

Also representing Great Britain in Arnhem are Ross Cullen, who was a reserve rider at Tokyo 2020, Quillan Isidore and Paddy Sharrock.