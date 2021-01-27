Watch: Cyclo-Cross World Championships - GB's Evie Richards in Women's Elite Race

Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards will represent Great Britain in the men’s and women’s elite races respectively.

21-year-old Pidcock won the silver medal at the 2020 World Championships in Dubendorf, Switzerland, finishing one minute 20 seconds behind the Netherlands' two-time winner Mathieu van der Poel in his first men’s elite race.

The Leeds-born rider has tasted success previously winning the under-23 world title in 2019 and the junior event in 2017.

Evie Richards, the two-time under-23 women’s world champion, will also be keen to improve on her sixth-place finish in last year’s elite women’s race.