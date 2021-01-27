Watch: Cyclo-Cross World Championships - GB's Evie Richards in Women's Elite Race

The BBC will bring
How to watch the Cyclo-cross World Championships
The BBC will bring you coverage of the men’s and women’s elite races from Ostend, Belgium via the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event on BBC iPlayer here.
Coverage Saturday 30 January14:10-15:25 BST: Women’s Elite Race – Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayerSunday 31 January14:10-15:40 BST: Women’s Elite Race - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer, plus BBC Red Button (from 14:30 GMT)
Who should I look out for?
Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards will represent Great Britain in the men’s and women’s elite races respectively.
21-year-old Pidcock won the silver medal at the 2020 World Championships in Dubendorf, Switzerland, finishing one minute 20 seconds behind the Netherlands' two-time winner Mathieu van der Poel in his first men’s elite race.
The Leeds-born rider has tasted success previously winning the under-23 world title in 2019 and the junior event in 2017.
Evie Richards, the two-time under-23 women’s world champion, will also be keen to improve on her sixth-place finish in last year’s elite women’s race.
What is the Cyclo-cross World Championships?
Cyclo-cross races last around one hour with races held on technical and hilly circuits of 2.5-3.5 km. Good handling skills and physical fitness are required with competitors sometimes having to carry their bikes over sections of the course. Taking place at Ostend, Belgium, the Cyclo-cross World Championships are an annual event taking with men's elite, women's elite, men's under 23, women's under 23 with the men’s and women’s elite races live on the BBC.
How to get into cycling
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Is it for me?
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK, where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!