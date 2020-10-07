Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships - men's & women's cross country

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a
five-day event in Leogang, Austria. The Championships are being held in the
middle of the rescheduled 2020 mountain bike season, hosting cross-country,
downhill and E-mountain bike events.
Saturday plays host to the cross country events with the downhill events
taking place on Sunday.
One of the most exciting aspects of
the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is that you don’t know the winners
till the last minute, and sometimes the last split-second.
In the women’s cross country event, France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the gold medal last year while Swiss rider Nino
Schurter was victorious in the men’s event.
Schurter will be competing for his ninth Championship victory at this
event and also holds an Olympic gold medal from the mountain biking event at
Rio 2016.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who is in the Great Britain squad for the Mountain Bike World Championships?
Great Britain have named eight male and nine female riders
across the two respective events, with a total of 12 British riders
competing in the downhill events.
Among those competing in the women’s cross country is Annie
Last, who won the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships before going on
to win a gold medal in the same event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Rachel Atherton, who is a five-time champion at this event
having won the gold medal in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018, was unable to
compete in last year’s event due to an Achilles injury.
Danny Hart has won the downhill race twice, in 2011 and 2016.
Women’s cross country: Annie Last, Evie Richards and Isla Short.
Men’s cross country: Frazer Clacherty.
Women’s downhill: Rachel Atherton, Maya Atkinson, Stacey
Fisher, Mikayla Parton and Tahnee Seagrave.
Men’s downhill: Danny Hart, Laurie Greenland, Charlie
Hatton, Bernard Kerr, Matt Walker, Greg Williamson and Reece Wilson. Subs: Joe Breeden and Michael Jones.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How can I watch the Mountain Bike World Championships?
You can watch live coverage of the men’s and women’s Mountain
Bike World Championship events on the BBC Sport website & app and BBC
iPlayer.
Saturday 10 October
11:10–13:00 BST: Women’s cross country - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer
13:30–15:35 BST – Men’s cross country - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 11 October
11:40–13:05 BST – Women’s downhill - BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer
13:45–15:00 BST – Men’s downhill - BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer
How to get involved with cycling
BBC Sport
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British
Cycling, Scottish
Cycling, Welsh
Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and
racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a
range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have
access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.
Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply
riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling
adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at
high speeds.
From young children on stabilisers, through to adults going
for long countryside rides, cycling is for everyone. Sick of being stuck in
traffic? Cycling to work is also one of the easiest ways to fit exercise into
your daily routine. There are also a number of cycling clubs around the UK,
where coffee and cake stops are as important as the route you ride!
