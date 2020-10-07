Watch: Mountain Bike World Championships - men's & women's downhill

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are a five-day event in Leogang, Austria.

The Championships are being held in the middle of the rescheduled 2020 mountain bike season, hosting cross-country, downhill and E-mountain bike events.

Today sees the final of the men’s and women’s downhill events, with the cross country events taking place yesterday.

One of the most exciting aspects of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is that you don’t know the winners till the last minute, and sometimes the last split-second.

In the women’s downhill event, Myriam Nicole took the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Loic Bruni, who was victorious in the men’s event, has won the Championship four times.