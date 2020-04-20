Watch: Digital Swiss 5 - Race One Agarn to Leukerbad

What is it?

Described as the "future of indoor cycling" the Digital Swiss 5 will see 19 professional teams from the World and Continental Tour compete on routes of the actual Tour de Suisse. Athletes will compete alone from home, but together with their teammates in a race that "the sports world has never seen before".

What's the route?

Race one: Agarn-Leukerbad - 26.6km and 1,192 metres of altitude

Race two: Frauenfeld-Frauenfeld - 46km and 180 metres of altitude

Race three: Fiesch-Nufenenpass - 33.1km and 1,512 metres of altitude

Race four: Oberlangenegg-Langnau - 36.8km and 444 metres of altitude

Race five: Camperio-Disentis-Sedrun - 36km and 950 metres of altitude

More details can be found here .

Who is competing?

A number of well-known cyclists are competing including Mads Pedersen who won the men's race at 2019 Road World Championships in Yorkshire. Belgum's Greg van Avermaet, who has won Olympic gold and Tour de France stages will also compete alongside Slovenia's Primoz Roglic who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2019.