Digital Swiss 5

Watch: Digital Swiss 5 - Race One Agarn to Leukerbad

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. All you need to know about the Digital Swiss 5

    What is it?

    Described as the "future of indoor cycling" the Digital Swiss 5 will see 19 professional teams from the World and Continental Tour compete on routes of the actual Tour de Suisse. Athletes will compete alone from home, but together with their teammates in a race that "the sports world has never seen before".

    What's the route?

    Race one: Agarn-Leukerbad - 26.6km and 1,192 metres of altitude

    Race two: Frauenfeld-Frauenfeld - 46km and 180 metres of altitude

    Race three: Fiesch-Nufenenpass - 33.1km and 1,512 metres of altitude

    Race four: Oberlangenegg-Langnau - 36.8km and 444 metres of altitude

    Race five: Camperio-Disentis-Sedrun - 36km and 950 metres of altitude

    More details can be found here.

    Who is competing?

    A number of well-known cyclists are competing including Mads Pedersen who won the men's race at 2019 Road World Championships in Yorkshire. Belgum's Greg van Avermaet, who has won Olympic gold and Tour de France stages will also compete alongside Slovenia's Primoz Roglic who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2019.

    The route
    Copyright: Digital Swiss 5
  2. How can I watch the Digital Swiss 5 races?

    The BBC will have live coverage of all of the Digital Swiss 5 races across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Wednesday 22 April: 16:00-17:30 BST

    Thursday 23 April: 16:00-17:30 BST

    Friday 24 April: 16:00-17:30 BST

    Saturday 25 April: 16:00-17:30 BST

    Sunday 26 April: 16:00-17:30 BST

    The Digital Swiss 5 demo
    Copyright: Digital Swiss 5
