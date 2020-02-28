Watch: World Track Championships

Video content Video caption: Surgeon told me Olympics wouldn't be possible - Kenny on fight back from injury Surgeon told me Olympics wouldn't be possible - Kenny on fight back from injury

Great Britain's Olympic medal hopefuls will test themselves against the world's best at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

Jason and Laura Kenny, who hold 10 Olympic golds between them, are the star names seeking to show their form in the build-up to this summer's Olympics.

Four-time Olympic champion Laura chose not to have an operation on a broken shoulder so she can continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations.

Other Olympic medallists in the 20-strong British squad are Ed Clancy, Phil Hindes, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Katy Marchant.

There will be 20 gold medals on offer across the five days of competition.

Men's squad:

Endurance: Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood.

Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens.

Women's squad:

Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight.

Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.