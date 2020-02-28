Watch: World Track Championships

Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.
Who is taking part for Great Britain?
Great Britain's Olympic medal hopefuls will test themselves against the world's best at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.
Jason and Laura Kenny, who hold 10 Olympic golds between them, are the star names seeking to show their form in the build-up to this summer's Olympics.
Four-time Olympic champion Laura chose not to have an operation on a broken shoulder so she can continue her Tokyo 2020 preparations.
Other Olympic medallists in the 20-strong British squad are Ed Clancy, Phil Hindes, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Katy Marchant.
There will be 20 gold medals on offer across the five days of competition.
Men's squad:
Endurance: Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls, Ollie Wood.
Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens.
Women's squad:
Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight.
Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.
How can I watch the Track Cycling World Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
You can watch live coverage of the championships on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app, with all of the action available to watch again on the iPlayer.
Sunday, 1 March
10:00-11:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Events: Men's sprint semi-finals, women's keirin qualifying
12:30-15:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
13:45-16:30 - BBC Two (repeated on BBC Red Button later on)
Events: Women's points race 25km final, men's sprint final, women's keirin final, men's madison 50km final
'Focus is on Tokyo 2020, not Worlds'
This week's World Championships "could be tricky" for Britain's team pursuit squad says Ed Clancy, but the Olympic champion maintains the focus is on the "bigger picture" of Tokyo 2020.
GB, including Clancy, have won the last three Olympic titles in the event.
But Australia have established themselves as the dominant force since Rio 2016 and are favourites to win gold at this week's Worlds in Berlin.
"The competition is red hot," Clancy, 34, told BBC Sport.
"In an ideal world, we'd be sat on top of the pile but the reality is, right now, I think we're behind those guys and it could potentially be a tricky World Championships for us.
"But that won't change anything as we head towards Tokyo. We know we'll do a better performance there, as we have done in the past."
How to get into cycling
Just hop on a bike and you're good to go.
