Watch: Six Day Series Berlin - day six

Six Day Series Berlin is a six-day track cycling event held at The Velodrom, Berlin, Germany. This is the second of four rounds with the event having began in London in October 2019.

The event heads to Berlin this week and then onto Manchester, England in March and Brsibane, Australia in April for the final.

Events across the week include the Madison, the Elimination, the Derny, the Women's Omnium, the 200km Time Trial, the Keirin, Sprints, and Points races.