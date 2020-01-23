Watch: Six Day Series Berlin - day two

Men's: Madison Chase, 40 lap Derny, Team Elimination & 7.5km Points Race Women's: Team Elimination & 20km Madison Sprints: 250m Flying Time Trial, Sprint Finals, Team Sprint & Keirin Final
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Today's races
January 24
Men's: Madison Chase, 40 lap Derny, Team Elimination & 7.5km Points Race
Women's: Team Elimination & 20km Madison
Sprints: 250m Flying Time Trial, Sprint Finals, Team Sprint & Keirin Final
Who's in the Great Britain team?
Men's pairs
Andy Tennant & Matt Bostock
Steven Bradbury & Chris Latham
Women's pairs
Elinor Barker & Katie Archibald
Emily Nelson & Manon Llyod
What is Six Day Series Berlin?
23-28 January
Six Day Series Berlin is a six-day track cycling event held at The Velodrom, Berlin, Germany. This is the second of four rounds with the event having began in London in October 2019.
The event heads to Berlin this week and then onto Manchester, England in March and Brsibane, Australia in April for the final.
Events across the week include the Madison, the Elimination, the Derny, the Women's Omnium, the 200km Time Trial, the Keirin, Sprints, and Points races.
