Tour de France - key day for the contenders on stage 13

A six-man group including Cosnefroy have established a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton as it stands. Will the bunch behind be happy to let them go? Or will counter attacks start?
Jack Skelton
Cosnefroy attacks
No surprises here as Benoit Cosnefroy, the current leader of the mountains classification, goes on the attack.
There are a maximum of 36 points on offer for the first rider over all the climbs today and Cosnefroy has exactly 36 points in the polka dot jersey.
Allez allez allez
Attacks start as soon as the white flag is waved to signal the start of stage 13.
It's going to be a frenetic start until a solid breakaway can form.
It's actually a key day in the contest for all four of the jerseys.
There are a lot of king of the mountains points on offer with seven categorised climbs in total.
The intermediate sprint point comes after three climbs - can Peter Sagan get in the break to cut into Sam Bennett's lead?
And the GC battle could affect the yellow and white jersey standings.
Bonjour
Welcome to live coverage of stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France.
We could well get two races within a race today - the breakaway contending for the stage win and a massive battle between the overall contenders.
Expect to see a shake-up of the top 10 on general classification.
Can Primoz Roglic retain the leader's yellow jersey?