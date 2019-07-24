Watch: BMX World Championships

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The annual event is the world championships for BMX racing – which is a cycling version of motorcross.

The championships are separate to the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup, which is an international series held at numerous locations throughout the year.

Winners are crowned the BMX world champion and get to compete in the rainbow jersey the following year.

This year’s championships are being held at the Huesden-Zolder Circuit in Belgium – the second time the track has hosted the event.