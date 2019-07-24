Watch: BMX World Championships

The annual event is the world\nchampionships for BMX racing –\nwhich is a cycling version of motorcross. The championships are separate to the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup,\nwhich is an international series held at numerous locations throughout the\nyear. Winners are crowned the BMX world champion and get to compete in the\nrainbow jersey the following year. This year’s championships are being held at the Huesden-Zolder Circuit\nin Belgium – the second time the track has hosted the event.
What are the BMX World Championships?
The annual event is the world championships for BMX racing – which is a cycling version of motorcross.
The championships are separate to the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup, which is an international series held at numerous locations throughout the year.
Winners are crowned the BMX world champion and get to compete in the rainbow jersey the following year.
This year’s championships are being held at the Huesden-Zolder Circuit in Belgium – the second time the track has hosted the event.
Who are the ones to beat?
France’s Sylvain Andre is the reigning men’s world champion. The 26-year-old rider won silver in 2017 before going one better last year.
Laura Smulders, from the Netherlands, won the women’s race in 2018, beating her younger sister Merel to the title. She won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Are there any Brits in action?
Reigning European champion Kyle Evans is expected to challenge in the elite men’s event and will be looking to improve on his sixth-place finish in the 2018 finals.
Kye Whyte, who won the Manchester leg of the World Cup series in April, will also be in action alongside brother Tre Whyte, a bronze medallist at the 2014 world championships.
Former under-16s world champion Quillan Isidore and Paddy Sharrock complete the men’s elite squad.
Beth Shriever - the 2017 junior world champion – is the only Brit competing in the elite women’s event.
Ross Cullen, Ryan Martin, Matthew Hutt and Joel Clarke will take part in the junior men’s competition, while Ellie Featherstone goes in the junior women’s race.
BBC coverage
Saturday, 27 July
16:00-19:00 - Live coverage of the men’s, women’s and juniors’ finals, Connected TVs and online (replayed 19:00-22:00, BBC Red Button)
Sunday, 28 July
14:20-15:30 – Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 18:00 & 20:35, BBC Red Button)
Is BMX for me?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether practising to compete in races or perform tricks, BMX boosts self-discipline, motivation, self-esteem and confidence.
Anyone looking to replicate the competitors' adrenaline-fuelled moves can do so at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester, or on tracks right around the country.
There are currently more than 50 dedicated BMX tracks throughout the UK. Find your local club by using British Cycling's club finder.
Training days and taster schemes are run for people of all ages and abilities throughout the year. Visit the British Cycling, Cycling Ireland, Scottish Cycling and Welsh Cycling websites for more information.