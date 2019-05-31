Watch: Mountain Biking - Fort William World Cup downhill races

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Tahnee Seagrave Image caption: Tahnee Seagrave

Britain is one of the top ranked nations in Downhill, with outstanding performances in the Men's, Women's and Junior categories. We’ve got multiple World Champions with a start list that could feature a total of 8 British World Champions from the past 11 years.

More than 250 riders from 25 nations, representing the world’s best downhill riders, will all descend on Fort William in search of glory.

Competing in the men’s competition is double world champions Gee Atherton and Danny Hart. Hart claimed a podium position in the first round, taking silver behind Frenchman Loic Bruni.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition five-time and defending world champion Rachel Atherton will hope to improve on her third-placed finish at last year's event. The Salisbury-born rider also finished with a silver medal behind fellow compatriot Tahnee Seagrave in the last event in Slovenia.

Men’s elite race: Ruaridh Cunningham, Gee Atherton, Danny Hart, Matt Walker, Laurie Greenland, Kade Edwards

Women’s elite race: Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave