Watch: Mountain Biking - Fort William World Cup downhill races
Summary
- Men's and women's elite downhill races
- Five-time women's world champion Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave of Great Britain compete in women's race
- 2011 & 2016 men's world champion Danny Hart in action in men's race
- Women's elite downhill race - 12:35-13:15 BST
- Men's elite downhill race - 14:00-15:35 BST
Who should I look out for?
Britain is one of the top ranked nations in Downhill, with outstanding performances in the Men's, Women's and Junior categories. We’ve got multiple World Champions with a start list that could feature a total of 8 British World Champions from the past 11 years.
More than 250 riders from 25 nations, representing the world’s best downhill riders, will all descend on Fort William in search of glory.
Competing in the men’s competition is double world champions Gee Atherton and Danny Hart. Hart claimed a podium position in the first round, taking silver behind Frenchman Loic Bruni.
Meanwhile, in the women’s competition five-time and defending world champion Rachel Atherton will hope to improve on her third-placed finish at last year's event. The Salisbury-born rider also finished with a silver medal behind fellow compatriot Tahnee Seagrave in the last event in Slovenia.
Men’s elite race: Ruaridh Cunningham, Gee Atherton, Danny Hart, Matt Walker, Laurie Greenland, Kade Edwards
Women’s elite race: Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave
What is the Fort William World Cup?
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a multi-round mountain bike racing series that is sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale featuring events in Olympic Cross-Country, Cross-Country Eliminator and Downhill events. Following the first round of the downhill competition in Maribor, Slovenia attentions turn towards the second round at Fort William in Scotland.
The 2.8km long course at Aonach Mor, the 9th highest mountain in the UK, will provide a tough terrain including rock gardens and slabs, big jumps and technical natural sections to provide plenty of challenges for the most experienced riders.
Following Saturday’s qualifying the top 60 men and 15 women will participate in Sunday’s downhill finals.
