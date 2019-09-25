Elynor Backstedt

Watch: Road World Championships - Junior Women's and Men's U23 Road Races

  1. How to watch live coverage on the BBC

    BBC Sport

    Yorkshire hosts the first UCI Road World Championships to be held in Britain since 1982 and the BBC will be showing live coverage from 22-29 September.

    There will be live coverage of each race across BBC Two, the Red Button and iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app, where there will also be live text commentary and regular reports, reaction and social media.

    Clare Balding will lead the coverage on BBC Two and the commentary for all elite races will be Simon Brotherton, Chris Boardman and Rochelle Gilmore.

    Friday, 27 September

    08:30-11:40 - Women's junior road race, BBC Red Button

    14:00-19:30 - Under-23s men's road race, BBC Red Button

    Saturday, 28 September

    11:30-16:30 - Women's road race, BBC Two

    Sunday, 29 September

    08:30-11:00 - Men's road race, BBC Red Button (uninterrupted coverage available until 16:30 on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app).

    11:00-16:30 - Men's road race, BBC Two

  2. What is the Cycling Road World Championships 2019?

    The pinnacle event in the international road cycling calendar includes a range of men's and women's races, plus the inaugural team time trial mixed relay event, starting in different towns and cities throughout Yorkshire, but each finishing in the main competition town of Harrogate.

    Each race discipline - time trial and road - will be covered across all age groups, from junior to elite, in individual and team events.

    Yorkshire
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Get Inspired: How to get into cycling

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I'm one in a million' - join the campaign to get more women cycling

    Road cycling, the most common form of cycling, is simply riding a bike outside for exercise, sport or to get from A to B. Track cycling adds a competitive element and sees riders race around a specialist track at high speeds.

    Just hop on a bike and you're good to go. British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks, and the Breeze programme for women cyclists offers a range of safe and sociable cycle routes for all abilities. If you don't have access to a bike there are hundreds of bike rental facilities across the UK.

