Great Britain's Alex Dowsett

Watch: World Road Championships - men's individual time trial

Summary

  1. World Road Cycling Championships, Innsbruck, Austria - 23-30 Sep
  2. Two of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett & Tao Geoghagen Hart to compete for Great Britain
  3. Race begins in Rattenberg before heading west to finish in Innsbruck - totalling 52.5km
  4. Includes a 5km ascent that hits a maximum pitch of 14 per cent
