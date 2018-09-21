Watch: World Road Championships - men's individual time trial
Related Video and Audio
Play video Men's Individual Time Trial from BBC Sport
Summary
- World Road Cycling Championships, Innsbruck, Austria - 23-30 Sep
- Two of Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett & Tao Geoghagen Hart to compete for Great Britain
- Race begins in Rattenberg before heading west to finish in Innsbruck - totalling 52.5km
- Includes a 5km ascent that hits a maximum pitch of 14 per cent
- Use the play icon to watch BBC coverage