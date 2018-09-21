Watch: World Road Championships - women's individual time trial
Related Video and Audio
Play video Women's Individual Time Trial from BBC Sport
Summary
- World Road Cycling Championships, Innsbruck, Austria - 23-30 Sep
- Two of Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes & Hayley Simmonds competing for Great Britain
- Race starts in Hall-Wattens before finishing in Innsbruck - totalling 28.5km
- Features a steep climb from Mils to Absam with 100 vertical metres of elevation gain
- Use the play icon to watch BBC coverage