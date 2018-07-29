Relive how Britain's Thomas won the Tour de France

I've no way of checking this, but I imagine Geraint Thomas is the first Tour de France winner in history to fail to name his team-mates without help from the runner-up, almost forget to thank his wife and then finish off the speech with a mic drop.
Vive Le Tour indeed.
EPACopyright: EPA
'Hunger is still there' - Froome
Team Sky's Chris Froome, speaking to ITV: "It was a great moment being up on the podium with G. It's amazing to see how far he's come and I'm so proud of him.
"I've had a good run, three Grand Tour victories and to be on the podium again, it's been tough, but I'll be really glad to take a break again now.
"The hunger is still there, I'm not going anywhere just yet."
Thomas' winning speech
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas: "I've not got a good track record with speeches so I will keep it short. I just want to say thanks to the whole team, they've been incredible - Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Luke Rowe...er I'm going to forget someone here..."
Turns to Chris Froome.
"Oh, Chris Froome. Big respect to Froomey. It could've got awkward, there could've been tension but you were a great champion and I'll always have respect for you."
Pauses.
"Who else is in the team? Ah yes... Wout Poels, Gianni Moscon. That's six - who am I forgetting now?"
Tom Dumoulin tells him.
"Kwiato! Michal Kwiatkowski. Thanks mate. I'm pretty tired.
"I got into cycling because of this race, got home from school to watch it and just wanted to be part of it. That dream came true back in 2007 and now I'm here as winner, it's just insane.
"Well done to Tom and all my rivals, it was a great race. And thanks to the crowd out there."
Pauses.
"Oh, my wife! I forgot my wife. Obviously a big thanks to Sara, I wouldn't be here without you, sticking with me through thick and thin.
"And to the kids at Maindy Flyers - just keep going and keep believing, anything is possible, with hard work everything pays off in the end.
"Thanks for the support, it's been amazing and we really appreciate it.
"Vive Le Tour."
Drops mic.
Rowe praise for fellow Welshman
In the meantime, here are a few words from Luke Rowe on ITV before he is cut short by some Welshmen singing Hymns & Arias, who he turns round to conduct...
"I'm immensely proud of him. We've grown up together on BMXs and it's just amazing. I'm so proud for G. He never looked massively under pressure but you can't win a Tour de France easily."
Post update
Geraint Thomas is handed the microphone and begins by saying he's not much good at speeches.
What follows is perhaps the least polished but one of the funniest speeches by a Tour de France champion.
I'm just trying to piece it together for you...
Post update
Geraint Thomas becomes the third Briton to win the Tour de France after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
That also makes it six British and Team Sky victories in the past seven Tours.
He is the first Welshman to win the Tour de France.
Compatriot Nicole Cooke won the closest women's equivalent, the Grande Boucle Feminine in 2006 and 2007.
And where does this put him in the list of Wales' greatest-ever sportspeople?
Post update
Geraint Thomas now waits in the wings with runner-up Tom Dumoulin and team-mate Chris Froome.
The three best men in the 2018 Tour stride back out and take their places on the podium.
Thomas pulls on the yellow jersey
Geraint Thomas is handed his last and most significant yellow jersey as winner of the 2018 Tour de France.
He unfurls the Wales flag and holds it aloft behind him before he is passed a bunch of yellow flowers. Not daffodils, mind.
He'll back on the podium again shortly.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Post update
And here comes Geraint Thomas...
Martin wins most combative rider
Ireland's Dan Martin now takes the stage as most combative rider.
He didn't win the award on any single stage but attacked throughout, willing to risk losing time to try and make it back and animate the race.
He also won stage six with a superb climb up the punchy Mur-de-Bretagne.
Latour wins the white jersey
AG2R's Pierre Latour steps up to claim the white jersey as the best young rider.
The competition is open to riders born in 1993 or later, with the Frenchman the highest-placed on GC of those.
He beats Team Sky's impressive Colombian Egan Bernal by over five minutes in the end, with his victory some form of consolation after team leader Romain Bardet could only manage sixth overall.
Alaphilippe wins the polka dot jersey
Julian Alaphilippe takes the stage to pull on the polka dot jersey as king of the mountains.
The Frenchman showed great panache to dominate this competition - claiming 170 points with Warren Barguil his nearest challenger on 91.
The Quick-Step Floors rider also took two fine victories on stages 10 and 16.
Sagan wins the green jersey
Alexander Kristoff has jumped on and off the podium to celebrate finally winning on the Champs Elysees.
Peter Sagan is up next, claiming a record-equalling sixth green jersey as winner of the points classification, drawing level with German sprinter Erik Zabel.
You wouldn't bet against Sagan making it seven next year.
He couldn't cap it with victory in Paris - clearly still hampered by his injuries after a crash this week and caught behind in the final stages.
Post update
More from Geraint Thomas to ITV: "I stayed off Twitter for most of the race as I didn't want to get distracted. But I went on last night and it was insane to see the response from back home.
"The well-wishers, the compliments from other riders and other sportsmen in Wales, saying how happy and proud they are - it's insane and I really appreciate that support.
"Thanks for all the support, Maindy Flyers - just dream big, go for it, let nothing holding you back. You're going to have ups and downs but keep the faith. If you really want to do it, just really go for it. Don't let people put you down if they don't agree with you, just get on with it."
Post update
With that frantic finish, Team Sky weren't quite able to link arms as a full team.
Chris Froome was up with Geraint Thomas though and clapped his team-mate over the line before putting his arm around the Welshman.
'It might sink in when I'm 70' - Thomas
Tour de France 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, speaking to ITV: "When I rode the Champs Elysees for the first time in 2007 that was insane just to finish the race and just to be a part of it.
"To now to be riding round winning it is just incredible. It won't really sink in for a few months, it's just a whirlwind now. I seem to be floating around on cloud nine.
"Maybe when I'm like 70 sat in a corner of a pub telling some 18-year-old what I sued to be it'll sink it. It's incredible, the stuff of dreams."
Stage 21 result
Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) 2hrs 46mins 36secs
John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) same time
Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Team Dimension Data)
Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis)
Maximiliano Richeze (Arg/Quick-Step Floors)
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)
Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
Jasper de Buyst (Bel/Lotto-Soudal)
'Dream come true' - Kristoff
Stage 21 winner Alexander Kristoff: "That's a dream coming true, I've been close before but never managed to beat the faster guys like Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel.
"They are not here today, they are out after the mountains and I managed to win.
"I was a bit far back but I was with my team-mate Roberto Ferrari and I managed to move up and pass John Degenkolb - it was still far out but no one was able to close on me and in the last 20m, I knew I would win."
Final general classification
No change in terms of placings or time gaps for the top 10 on GC after the final stage...
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Adieu
That's my Tour de France done with too. I'm off for a sleep.
Thanks for reading my many thousands of words over the many thousands of kilometres in this big, mad, thrilling lap of France.
Geraint Thomas. Tour de France champion. Blimey.
The report of how he wrapped up the title today is here.
The tale of how he won the Tour is here.
Our chief sports writer Tom Fordyce's piece on Thomas' journey to Tour champion is here.
And head here later for the final Bespoke at the Tour de France podcast.
That's it for now. Same time next year?
Au revoir!
Post update
I've no way of checking this, but I imagine Geraint Thomas is the first Tour de France winner in history to fail to name his team-mates without help from the runner-up, almost forget to thank his wife and then finish off the speech with a mic drop.
Vive Le Tour indeed.
'Hunger is still there' - Froome
Team Sky's Chris Froome, speaking to ITV: "It was a great moment being up on the podium with G. It's amazing to see how far he's come and I'm so proud of him.
"I've had a good run, three Grand Tour victories and to be on the podium again, it's been tough, but I'll be really glad to take a break again now.
"The hunger is still there, I'm not going anywhere just yet."
Thomas' winning speech
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas: "I've not got a good track record with speeches so I will keep it short. I just want to say thanks to the whole team, they've been incredible - Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Luke Rowe...er I'm going to forget someone here..."
Turns to Chris Froome.
"Oh, Chris Froome. Big respect to Froomey. It could've got awkward, there could've been tension but you were a great champion and I'll always have respect for you."
Pauses.
"Who else is in the team? Ah yes... Wout Poels, Gianni Moscon. That's six - who am I forgetting now?"
Tom Dumoulin tells him.
"Kwiato! Michal Kwiatkowski. Thanks mate. I'm pretty tired.
"I got into cycling because of this race, got home from school to watch it and just wanted to be part of it. That dream came true back in 2007 and now I'm here as winner, it's just insane.
"Well done to Tom and all my rivals, it was a great race. And thanks to the crowd out there."
Pauses.
"Oh, my wife! I forgot my wife. Obviously a big thanks to Sara, I wouldn't be here without you, sticking with me through thick and thin.
"And to the kids at Maindy Flyers - just keep going and keep believing, anything is possible, with hard work everything pays off in the end.
"Thanks for the support, it's been amazing and we really appreciate it.
"Vive Le Tour."
Drops mic.
Rowe praise for fellow Welshman
In the meantime, here are a few words from Luke Rowe on ITV before he is cut short by some Welshmen singing Hymns & Arias, who he turns round to conduct...
"I'm immensely proud of him. We've grown up together on BMXs and it's just amazing. I'm so proud for G. He never looked massively under pressure but you can't win a Tour de France easily."
Post update
Geraint Thomas is handed the microphone and begins by saying he's not much good at speeches.
What follows is perhaps the least polished but one of the funniest speeches by a Tour de France champion.
I'm just trying to piece it together for you...
Post update
Geraint Thomas becomes the third Briton to win the Tour de France after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
That also makes it six British and Team Sky victories in the past seven Tours.
He is the first Welshman to win the Tour de France.
Compatriot Nicole Cooke won the closest women's equivalent, the Grande Boucle Feminine in 2006 and 2007.
And where does this put him in the list of Wales' greatest-ever sportspeople?
Post update
Geraint Thomas now waits in the wings with runner-up Tom Dumoulin and team-mate Chris Froome.
The three best men in the 2018 Tour stride back out and take their places on the podium.
Thomas pulls on the yellow jersey
Geraint Thomas is handed his last and most significant yellow jersey as winner of the 2018 Tour de France.
He unfurls the Wales flag and holds it aloft behind him before he is passed a bunch of yellow flowers. Not daffodils, mind.
He'll back on the podium again shortly.
Post update
And here comes Geraint Thomas...
Martin wins most combative rider
Ireland's Dan Martin now takes the stage as most combative rider.
He didn't win the award on any single stage but attacked throughout, willing to risk losing time to try and make it back and animate the race.
He also won stage six with a superb climb up the punchy Mur-de-Bretagne.
Latour wins the white jersey
AG2R's Pierre Latour steps up to claim the white jersey as the best young rider.
The competition is open to riders born in 1993 or later, with the Frenchman the highest-placed on GC of those.
He beats Team Sky's impressive Colombian Egan Bernal by over five minutes in the end, with his victory some form of consolation after team leader Romain Bardet could only manage sixth overall.
Alaphilippe wins the polka dot jersey
Julian Alaphilippe takes the stage to pull on the polka dot jersey as king of the mountains.
The Frenchman showed great panache to dominate this competition - claiming 170 points with Warren Barguil his nearest challenger on 91.
The Quick-Step Floors rider also took two fine victories on stages 10 and 16.
Sagan wins the green jersey
Alexander Kristoff has jumped on and off the podium to celebrate finally winning on the Champs Elysees.
Peter Sagan is up next, claiming a record-equalling sixth green jersey as winner of the points classification, drawing level with German sprinter Erik Zabel.
You wouldn't bet against Sagan making it seven next year.
He couldn't cap it with victory in Paris - clearly still hampered by his injuries after a crash this week and caught behind in the final stages.
Post update
More from Geraint Thomas to ITV: "I stayed off Twitter for most of the race as I didn't want to get distracted. But I went on last night and it was insane to see the response from back home.
"The well-wishers, the compliments from other riders and other sportsmen in Wales, saying how happy and proud they are - it's insane and I really appreciate that support.
"Thanks for all the support, Maindy Flyers - just dream big, go for it, let nothing holding you back. You're going to have ups and downs but keep the faith. If you really want to do it, just really go for it. Don't let people put you down if they don't agree with you, just get on with it."
Post update
With that frantic finish, Team Sky weren't quite able to link arms as a full team.
Chris Froome was up with Geraint Thomas though and clapped his team-mate over the line before putting his arm around the Welshman.
'It might sink in when I'm 70' - Thomas
Tour de France 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, speaking to ITV: "When I rode the Champs Elysees for the first time in 2007 that was insane just to finish the race and just to be a part of it.
"To now to be riding round winning it is just incredible. It won't really sink in for a few months, it's just a whirlwind now. I seem to be floating around on cloud nine.
"Maybe when I'm like 70 sat in a corner of a pub telling some 18-year-old what I sued to be it'll sink it. It's incredible, the stuff of dreams."
Stage 21 result
'Dream come true' - Kristoff
Stage 21 winner Alexander Kristoff: "That's a dream coming true, I've been close before but never managed to beat the faster guys like Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel.
"They are not here today, they are out after the mountains and I managed to win.
"I was a bit far back but I was with my team-mate Roberto Ferrari and I managed to move up and pass John Degenkolb - it was still far out but no one was able to close on me and in the last 20m, I knew I would win."
Final general classification
No change in terms of placings or time gaps for the top 10 on GC after the final stage...