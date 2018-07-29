Relive how Britain's Thomas won the Tour de France

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas: "I've not got a good track record with speeches so I will keep it short. I just want to say thanks to the whole team, they've been incredible - Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Luke Rowe...er I'm going to forget someone here..."

Turns to Chris Froome.

"Oh, Chris Froome. Big respect to Froomey. It could've got awkward, there could've been tension but you were a great champion and I'll always have respect for you."

Pauses.

"Who else is in the team? Ah yes... Wout Poels, Gianni Moscon. That's six - who am I forgetting now?"

Tom Dumoulin tells him.

"Kwiato! Michal Kwiatkowski. Thanks mate. I'm pretty tired.

"I got into cycling because of this race, got home from school to watch it and just wanted to be part of it. That dream came true back in 2007 and now I'm here as winner, it's just insane.

"Well done to Tom and all my rivals, it was a great race. And thanks to the crowd out there."

Pauses.

"Oh, my wife! I forgot my wife. Obviously a big thanks to Sara, I wouldn't be here without you, sticking with me through thick and thin.

"And to the kids at Maindy Flyers - just keep going and keep believing, anything is possible, with hard work everything pays off in the end.

"Thanks for the support, it's been amazing and we really appreciate it.

"Vive Le Tour."

Drops mic.