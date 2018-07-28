Thomas set to win Tour de France after maintaining race lead

Geraint Thomas, speaking to ITV4: "I'm really trying not to cry, it's unbelievable. I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day.

"I've won the Tour de France man, I don't know what to say.

"When I had a wobble on that corner, I thought, 'Chill out a bit'. [Team Sky sporting director] Nico Portal was on the radio and told me to make sure I win the Tour, don't risk anything.

"I didn't think the course was too technical but then every corner seemed like a 180 degree turn.

"I felt good today and started putting the power down but then took every corner super slow

"I can finally let the emotion come. The last time I cried was at my wedding, I don't know what happened then, at least I know what's happening now.

"It's insane man - Tour de France! Can't believe it."