Thomas set to win Tour de France after maintaining race lead

- Geraint Thomas third on stage 20
- GB's Thomas set to win title in Paris on Sunday
- Chris Froome moves up to third overall
- Tom Dumoulin wins stage and maintains second overall
What a day. Geraint Thomas effectively wraps up the 2018 Tour de France title, Tom Dumoulin shows his class to win the stage and secure second overall, while Chris Froome drags himself back onto the podium.
The report of how Thomas set up his Tour title today is here.
The jerseys
Barring total catastrophe that leads them to being unable to finish the race, here are the four riders that will win each of the four jerseys in Paris tomorrow...
Yellow (overall): Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)
Green (points): Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)
Polka dot (mountains): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors)
White (young rider): Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)
Meanwhile, Movistar are set to win the team classification and Dan Martin has been awarded the super-combative award as the most attacking rider in the race.
Top 10 on GC
Here are the final standings of the 2018 Tour de France, barring a few seconds won and lost here on the Champs Elysees tomorrow...
'This is insane' - Thomas
Geraint Thomas, speaking to ITV4: "I'm really trying not to cry, it's unbelievable. I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day.
"I've won the Tour de France man, I don't know what to say.
"When I had a wobble on that corner, I thought, 'Chill out a bit'. [Team Sky sporting director] Nico Portal was on the radio and told me to make sure I win the Tour, don't risk anything.
"I didn't think the course was too technical but then every corner seemed like a 180 degree turn.
"I felt good today and started putting the power down but then took every corner super slow
"I can finally let the emotion come. The last time I cried was at my wedding, I don't know what happened then, at least I know what's happening now.
"It's insane man - Tour de France! Can't believe it."
Top 10 on stage 20
A schoolfriend writes...
Former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton and Geraint Thomas both attended Whitchurch High School in Cardiff.
TV pictures capture a nice moment as Chris Froome finally realises that Tom Dumoulin did indeed beat him, despite the timing confusion, and turns, smiling, to shake the Dutchman's hand.
It was a fine ride by Froome, reclaiming third place overall, but Dumoulin timed it perfectly.
Geraint Thomas steps onto the podium to collect what will be his penultimate yellow jersey of the Tour de France.
The final one comes tomorrow in Paris.
'A crazy Tour' - Roglic
Primoz Roglic, who felt to fourth overall, speaking to ITV4: "I did what I could, I'm happy with it. I had a good feeling, still produced good power and that's what I could manage.
"It's been incredible. It's really crazy and I'm really happy. We'll see about next year. For sure, I've got no regrets about this race. It's been a crazy Tour."
'An amazing day' - Dumoulin
Stage 20 winner Tom Dumoulin: "That's crazy, I didn't know anything about split times and I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Wow.
"It's been an amazing last day. I was so nervous. This morning I found out I lost my skinsuit but my clothing sponsor are in the Basque country nearby so they made a new one this morning and I'm forever thankful. Otherwise I wouldn't have finished in this beautiful world champion's jersey.
"I had such a hard time yesterday, the frustration came out after the finish but today is amazing, I can't believe it."
Geraint Thomas hugs Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford, then wife Sara, then Brailsford again as a Welsh flag is draped around the Welsh trio.
"I can't believe it," says Thomas, wiping away a tear.
Right, the official timing clock was having a mare all day and it appears the biggest error was over Chris Froome's time.
The four-time winner was originally given 40:50 but in fact clocked 40:52.
Once corrected, that meant Tom Dumoulin's effort was good enough for a one-second win.
For what it's worth, Geraint Thomas finished third on the stage, 14 seconds back on Dumoulin.
Geraint Thomas becomes the third British winner of the Tour de France in seven years after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. He's the first Welshman mind.
Team Sky continue to dominate the Tour, securing their sixth title in seven years.
He had to wait a while for it to be confirmed, but Tom Dumoulin can now celebrate victory on stage 20. Chapeau.
Elation for Geraint Thomas jumps off his bike and hugs wife Sara, who he didn't know was making a late trip over to surprise him at the finish line.
Finally confirmation that Tom Dumoulin did indeed win the stage, beating Chris Froome by just one second in the end.
The world time trial champion secures second place in the Tour, having also finished second in the Giro. Perhaps a tinge of disappointment but it's been a fantastic season by the Dutchman, who gets the consolation of a fine stage win.
Froome gets the consolation of overhauling Primoz Roglic to finish third and will join team-mate Geraint Thomas on the podium in Paris.
Rob Hayles
Ex-GB cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live, in France
I know we're not supposed to take sides. But I am. He fully deserves this.
BreakingThomas set to win the Tour de France
Geraint Thomas rips over the line, 14.44 seconds down on what we believe is the winning time by Tom Dumoulin.
He beats his chest and throws his arms out wide as he gives a roar of celebration.
The Welshman just needs to roll over the line in Paris tomorrow to win the 2018 Tour de France.
He's done it. Chapeau. A faultless race.