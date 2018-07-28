Geraint Thomas

Thomas set to win Tour de France after maintaining race lead

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Geraint Thomas third on stage 20
  2. GB's Thomas set to win title in Paris on Sunday
  3. Chris Froome moves up to third overall
  4. Tom Dumoulin wins stage and maintains second overall
  5. Get involved #bbccycling

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Adieu!

    What a day. Geraint Thomas effectively wraps up the 2018 Tour de France title, Tom Dumoulin shows his class to win the stage and secure second overall, while Chris Froome drags himself back onto the podium.

    Join us tomorrow for the processional run into Paris before a frenetic sprint down the Champs Elysees.

    For now - if you want more cycling, you can watch and follow our live text of the women's RideLondon Classique here.

    The report of how Thomas set up his Tour title today is here.

    Mark Cavendish's stage-by-stage guide for BBC Sport is here.

    And head here later for our Bespoke at the Tour de France podcast.

    Catch you tomorrow. Adieu!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. The jerseys

    Barring total catastrophe that leads them to being unable to finish the race, here are the four riders that will win each of the four jerseys in Paris tomorrow...

    Yellow (overall): Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)

    Green (points): Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)

    Polka dot (mountains): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors)

    White (young rider): Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale)

    Meanwhile, Movistar are set to win the team classification and Dan Martin has been awarded the super-combative award as the most attacking rider in the race.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Top 10 on GC

    Here are the final standings of the 2018 Tour de France, barring a few seconds won and lost here on the Champs Elysees tomorrow...

    1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 80hrs 30mins 37secs
    2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) +1min 51secs
    3. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +2mins 24secs
    4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +3mins 22secs
    5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +6mins 08secs
    6. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +6mins 57secs
    7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +7mins 37secs
    8. Dan Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +9mins 05secs
    9. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +12mins 37secs
    10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +14mins 18secs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'This is insane' - Thomas

    Geraint Thomas, speaking to ITV4: "I'm really trying not to cry, it's unbelievable. I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day.

    "I've won the Tour de France man, I don't know what to say.

    "When I had a wobble on that corner, I thought, 'Chill out a bit'. [Team Sky sporting director] Nico Portal was on the radio and told me to make sure I win the Tour, don't risk anything.

    "I didn't think the course was too technical but then every corner seemed like a 180 degree turn.

    "I felt good today and started putting the power down but then took every corner super slow

    "I can finally let the emotion come. The last time I cried was at my wedding, I don't know what happened then, at least I know what's happening now.

    "It's insane man - Tour de France! Can't believe it."

    Geraint Thomas
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Top 10 on stage 20

    1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 40mins 52secs
    2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1sec
    3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +14secs
    4. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +50secs
    5. Soren Kragh Andersen (Den/Sunweb) +51secs
    6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +52secs
    7. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +1min 02secs
    8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 12secs
    9. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1min 22secs
    10. Michael Hepburn (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 23secs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. A schoolfriend writes...

    Former Wales rugby captain Sam Warburton and Geraint Thomas both attended Whitchurch High School in Cardiff.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    TV pictures capture a nice moment as Chris Froome finally realises that Tom Dumoulin did indeed beat him, despite the timing confusion, and turns, smiling, to shake the Dutchman's hand.

    It was a fine ride by Froome, reclaiming third place overall, but Dumoulin timed it perfectly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Geraint Thomas steps onto the podium to collect what will be his penultimate yellow jersey of the Tour de France.

    The final one comes tomorrow in Paris.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'A crazy Tour' - Roglic

    Primoz Roglic, who felt to fourth overall, speaking to ITV4: "I did what I could, I'm happy with it. I had a good feeling, still produced good power and that's what I could manage.

    "It's been incredible. It's really crazy and I'm really happy. We'll see about next year. For sure, I've got no regrets about this race. It's been a crazy Tour."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'An amazing day' - Dumoulin

    Stage 20 winner Tom Dumoulin: "That's crazy, I didn't know anything about split times and I still thought Froome was one second ahead of me when I crossed the line. Wow.

    "It's been an amazing last day. I was so nervous. This morning I found out I lost my skinsuit but my clothing sponsor are in the Basque country nearby so they made a new one this morning and I'm forever thankful. Otherwise I wouldn't have finished in this beautiful world champion's jersey.

    "I had such a hard time yesterday, the frustration came out after the finish but today is amazing, I can't believe it."

    Tom Dumoulin
    Copyright: AFP
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Geraint Thomas hugs Team Sky boss Sir Dave Brailsford, then wife Sara, then Brailsford again as a Welsh flag is draped around the Welsh trio.

    "I can't believe it," says Thomas, wiping away a tear.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Right, the official timing clock was having a mare all day and it appears the biggest error was over Chris Froome's time.

    The four-time winner was originally given 40:50 but in fact clocked 40:52.

    Once corrected, that meant Tom Dumoulin's effort was good enough for a one-second win.

    For what it's worth, Geraint Thomas finished third on the stage, 14 seconds back on Dumoulin.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Geraint Thomas becomes the third British winner of the Tour de France in seven years after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. He's the first Welshman mind.

    Team Sky continue to dominate the Tour, securing their sixth title in seven years.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    He had to wait a while for it to be confirmed, but Tom Dumoulin can now celebrate victory on stage 20. Chapeau.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Elation for Geraint Thomas jumps off his bike and hugs wife Sara, who he didn't know was making a late trip over to surprise him at the finish line.

    Geraint Thomas celebrates with his wife
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Finally confirmation that Tom Dumoulin did indeed win the stage, beating Chris Froome by just one second in the end.

    The world time trial champion secures second place in the Tour, having also finished second in the Giro. Perhaps a tinge of disappointment but it's been a fantastic season by the Dutchman, who gets the consolation of a fine stage win.

    Froome gets the consolation of overhauling Primoz Roglic to finish third and will join team-mate Geraint Thomas on the podium in Paris.

    Tom Dumoulin
    Copyright: AFP
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Rob Hayles

    Ex-GB cyclist on BBC Radio 5 live, in France

    I know we're not supposed to take sides. But I am. He fully deserves this.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. BreakingThomas set to win the Tour de France

    Geraint Thomas rips over the line, 14.44 seconds down on what we believe is the winning time by Tom Dumoulin.

    He beats his chest and throws his arms out wide as he gives a roar of celebration.

    The Welshman just needs to roll over the line in Paris tomorrow to win the 2018 Tour de France.

    He's done it. Chapeau. A faultless race.

    Geraint Thomas
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top