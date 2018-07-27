Tour de France stage 19 - Thomas extends lead to edge closer to victory

Well, what a belting stage that was.

Yet again Geraint Thomas withstood it all in masterful style, even grabbing six bonus seconds at the finish to take a 2'05'' lead over Tom Dumoulin into tomorrow's time trial.

The Welshman knows now that, barring a complete collapse, a crash or a series of mechanical issues, he will win the 2018 Tour de France.

Not so for four-time winner Chris Froome, who is now off the podium after Primoz Roglic's superb ride to win stage 19.

But Dumoulin, Roglic and Froome are so close, the battle to join Thomas on the podium in Paris is set to be a cracker.

Join me tomorrow for that. But for now - the report of stage 19 is here.

Adieu!