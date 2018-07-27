Tour de France stage 19 - Thomas extends lead to edge closer to victory
Summary
- Stage 19: Primoz Roglic wins in Laruns
- GB's Geraint Thomas second on stage to extend race lead
- Tom Dumoulin second - two minutes, five seconds back
- GB's Chris Froome third, 32 seconds further back
- Get involved using #bbccycling
Live Reporting
By Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Adieu!
Well, what a belting stage that was.
Yet again Geraint Thomas withstood it all in masterful style, even grabbing six bonus seconds at the finish to take a 2'05'' lead over Tom Dumoulin into tomorrow's time trial.
The Welshman knows now that, barring a complete collapse, a crash or a series of mechanical issues, he will win the 2018 Tour de France.
Not so for four-time winner Chris Froome, who is now off the podium after Primoz Roglic's superb ride to win stage 19.
But Dumoulin, Roglic and Froome are so close, the battle to join Thomas on the podium in Paris is set to be a cracker.
Join me tomorrow for that. But for now - the report of stage 19 is here.
And look out for our Bespoke at the Tour de France podcast available here later.
Adieu!
Sagan finishes
That must have been one of the hardest days of Peter Sagan's glittering career.
The world champion fights through the injuries caused by his crash on Wednesday and finishes with the grupetto, making the cut with time to spare.
He just needs to stay upright over the line in Paris to win a record-equalling sixth green jersey in once again utterly dominant fashion.
Post update
Peter Sagan was apparently 30 minutes from the finish about 30 minutes ago.
The green jersey should still make the time cut though.
Post update
AG2R's Pierre Latour remains in the white jersey for best young rider and will take a lead of 5'47'' over Team Sky's Egan Bernal into tomorrow's time trial.
Romain Bardet attacked admirably today but has been largely disappointing. A white jersey win is some consolation for the French outfit.
Post update
Julian Alaphilippe is next to take the stage. The Frenchman secured an unassailable lead in the polka dot jersey mountains classification today.
He will be crowned king of the mountains in Paris as long as he finishes the race.
Post update
Geraint Thomas has ridden such a canny race and that was evident again today, sprinting clear to takes even more bonus seconds and extend his lead on Tom Dumoulin.
It's a tactic he's used brilliantly throughout, using his track background to kick clear in the final stages. Dumoulin hasn't been able to take any time on Thomas throughout the Tour.
He might well take back time tomorrow, but it's likely to be too little, too late.
Post update
Now Geraint Thomas steps onto the podium, wearing some bright yellow trainers before getting the jersey to match.
The Welshman just needs to avoid catastrophe tomorrow and he will win the Tour de France.
Post update
Primoz Roglic takes to the podium to celebrate his superb stage win.
The 28-year-old came to cycling late after a career as a ski-jumper.
What might have been? What will be? Could the Slovenian be a future winner of the Tour de France?
For now, he will take aim at overhauling Tom Dumoulin in the time trial tomorrow.
Post update
No TV replays so far of any particularly egregious examples of Primoz Roglic drafting behind a motorbike during the descent.
It may be that it wasn't picked up though. Both Tom Dumoulin and Dan Martin have been vocal about it at the finish.
Post update
Tom Dumoulin isn't so pleased with Primoz Roglic's win - accusing the Slovenian of taking advantage of a TV motorbike to draft behind and get away on the descent.
Tom Dumoulin, second on GC: "Primoz was really strong today and I have a lot of respect for him and his victory. He was flying downhill but I got dropped on a straight part because he got in the slipstream of a motorbike.
"It was the only straight part of the descent and that's where I got dropped. It's ridiculous really."
'A perfect day' - Roglic
Stage 19 winner Primoz Roglic: "I'm really, really happy. It's crazy. it's a really nice feeling.
"I had legs today and really tried a lot of times to get clear and finally I went clear on the descent. It was a perfect day.
"We all start from zero tomorrow and I'll give it my best."
Top 10 on GC after stage 19
Sagan watch
The time limit is set at 45 minutes.
Green jersey Peter Sagan is currently in a group set to finish 33 minutes down. They have just under 24km left to ride so will be onto the long descent to Laruns shortly.
Taylor Phinney is last man on the road at 37 minutes down.
Post update
Tom Dumoulin may be the world time trial champion but, on this form, Geraint Thomas should not lose 2:05 to him over a 31km time trial tomorrow.
But Primoz Roglic is now just 19 seconds behind Dumoulin, while Chris Froome is not out of it yet.
Who finishes second, third and fourth in this Tour is wide open.
Post update
Top 10 on stage 19
Post update
Oh yes he does.
Geraint Thomas does his best Mark Cavendish impression, swinging round the back wheel of Tom Dumoulin and holding off a late dig by Romain Bardet to claim second on the stage.
That gives the Welshman six more bonus seconds and ensures he will extend his lead over Dumoulin to over two minutes heading into tomorrow's time trial.
That should be enough for Thomas to wrap up the Tour de France title.
Post update
Geraint Thomas is on the wheel of Tom Dumoulin...
Will the yellow jersey sprint for second and more bonus seconds?
BreakingPrimoz Roglic wins stage 19
Superb. What a fantastic ride by Primoz Roglic.
The Slovenian finally allows himself a celebration, extending his arms outwards as he crosses the line.
That should put him up into third, above Chris Froome.
Here come the rest of the favourites...
Post update
Roglic gets into his time trial position, trying to take as much time as possible.