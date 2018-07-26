Arnaud Demare

Thomas retains Tour lead as Demare wins sprint - stage 18 as it happened

Summary

  1. Stage 18: Arnaud Demare wins in Pau
  2. GB's Geraint Thomas retains yellow jersey
  3. Thomas leads Tom Dumoulin by 1min 59secs
  4. Defending champion Chris Froome third overall

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

  1. Bye for now

    Right, that is all from me today.

    Join Jack Skelton tomorrow on the text and the 5 live radio team in France for a last trip up the mountains.

    Will the hills be alive with the sound of Welsh fans?

  2. A couple more? Go on then

    #bbccycling or 81111 on text

    Lucien Van Impe
    Anonymous on text: The T.I. Raleigh kit of the late 70's and the Gitane Campagnolo kit as worn by tour winner Lucien Van Impe in 1976.

    Paul W: Renault Elf! Hinault, LeMond, Fignon - hideous but glorious.

    Below is the yellow version...

    Laurent Fignon
  3. 'I don't know how decisive tomorrow will be'

    UAE-Emirates Dan Martin speaking to ITV4: "It was the last chance for a lot of teams. It was a bit of chaotic up there and I think we all had the ambition of not crashing. it was a really fast stage. It was more a mental break than anything.

    "I am looking forward to tomorrow. It is a beautiful stage. I don't know how decisive it will be though. The main obstacle is the Tourmalet and that is a long way from the finish."

  4. General classification

    It is as you were at the top.

    1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 74hrs 21mins 1sec

    2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 59secs

    3. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 2mins 31secs

    4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 47secs

    5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +3mins 30secs

  5. Provisional result

    1. Arnaud Demare

    2. Christophe Laporte

    3. Alexander Kristoff

    4. Edvald Boasson Hagen

    5. Sonny Colbrelli

  6. Thomas retains yellow

    A scare-free day for Geraint Thomas who maintains his one minute 59 second lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin in the general classification.

    He has a monster of a day tomorrow as the race takes it's final trip into the mountains.

    Geraint Thomas
  7. Demare wins stage

    Frenchman Armaud Demare held off Cofidis rival and compatriot Christophe Laporte in the sprint after getting a good lead-out from his FDJ train.

    Laporte gives a Gallic shrug as they pass over the line. But there is not going to be a stewards enquiry into that one.

    He was beaten fair and square.

    Armaud Demare
  8. Demare wins the stage!

    Arnaud Demare wins the stage!

  9. Post update

    500m to go

    Edvald Boason Hagen is also up there as the field negotiate the last twists...

  10. Post update

    1.5km to go

    Norwegian Alexander Kristoff and American Taylor Phinney are both up there and might by the main opposition for Peter Sagan...

  11. Post update

    3.5km to go

    A great helicopter shot shows Peter Sagan's green jersey, hopping up and down the peloton, picking up and discarding wheels in quick succession, as he shuffles for the best sprint spot.

  12. Post update

    4.5km to go

    FDJ show, alongside Team Sky at the front of the pack.

    Geraint Thomas is two rows back from prime sprint seats. keeping out of the mayhem that might evolve behind him and not upseting any of the speedsters.

  13. Sagan well placed

    6.5km to go

    Peter Sagan
    This is very ominous for the rest.

    Peter Sagan - the alpha male of the sprint pack - is looking strong despite his spill yesterday.

    There is not a lot of specialist opposition for him today with the likes of Fernando Gaviria, Dylan Groenewegen and Mark Cavendish out with their feet up.

  14. Sagan being prepped?

    10km to go

    Bora Hansgrohe hit the front with a little over 10km to go.

    Are they working Peter Sagan - a rocket-powered bulldozer of a sprinter - into position?

  15. Post update

    12km to go

    There is Geraint Thomas, poking his nose into the fresh air at the side of the peloton.

    The yellow jersey is surrounded by friendly Team Sky orcas.

    Geraint Thomas
  16. FDJ push pace

    13km to go

    It is FDJ on the front of the pack, pushing the pace to discourage anyone else attacking from this range.

    It is hotting up.

    Pau is just over the horizon.

  17. Peloton back together

    16km to go

    Nope, After a lot of looking about and mental calculations, the brief possibility of a breakaway containing Dan Martin and a clutch of FDJ riders evaporates.

    We are all back together.

    The packs rides during Tour de France
  18. Breakaway joined by counter

    16.5km to go

    EF's Simon Clarke is the man to take the bull by the horns.

    He jumps across to the breakaway.

    He is followed by Ireland's Dan Martin and a clutch of FDJ riders.

    Is this a group that could go from 16km out?

  19. Breakaway in sight

    19km to go

    For the first time in a long time, the five-strong breakaway have been sighted by the peloton.

    There is just 15 seconds now between the pack and their prey.

    And there are some plots being brewed up...

  20. Get involved - favourite retro cycling kit

    #bbccycling or 81111 on text

    ONCE team
    Kieran McCulloch: Always had time for the ONCE kit in the 90's

