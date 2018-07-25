Thomas extends lead, Froome fades, Quintana wins stage - relive stage 17

Is this the point that hope starts to turn to belief?

That the dream turns to the real thing?

Geraint Thomas has taken the best that his rivals, team-mate and the French landscape has had throw at him and he is still in yellow. Comfortably.

He has two minutes in hand and only three more competitive stages to negotiate.

Tomorrow is a flat one, Friday's features climbs but a downhill finish, and then it is the individual time-trial.

He is so close to the Champs Elysee that he can almost smell the tourist trap bistro set menu.