Tour de France stage three: How Van Avermaet took yellow jersey

Right, that's nearly it for this live text. Team time trials aren't always the best watch but that was pretty intriguing. Who knows what the time gained and lost by the various GC contenders today could mean down the line?

Tomorrow, it's back to the sprinters with a 195km flat route from La Baule to Sarzeau.

Can Mark Cavendish overcome his difficult start to the Tour and add to his 30 stage wins?