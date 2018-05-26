Froome set for Giro win after increasing lead

Summary
- Chris Froome leads Tom Dumoulin by 46 seconds going into the final day
- Spain's Mikel Nieve won stage 19 into Cervinia
- Froome is bidding to become first British man to win the Giro
- Also seeking third Grand Tour win in a row
Live Reporting
By Steve Sutcliffe
Josh: Froome is the greatest. To do what he has done in the modern era is unthinkable. People will try to knock him down but I support him and the incredible Team Sky.
This outcome appeared unthinkable only a few days ago. So where does Chris Froome's achievement rank both as a cycling comeback and in the grand scale of things? Tell me your views.
Froome effectively wins the Giro d'Italia
And with that Chris Froome has effectively won the Giro d'Italia. He crossed the line just ahead of Tom Dumoulin and that is that. He looks delighted.
That's a third Grand Tour win in a row which means, he's keeping good company alongside Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault. The only other riders to share that honour.
Here comes Chris Froome.....who is now effectively the first British winner of the Giro d'Italia
Movistar's Richard Carapaz is attacking now he's trying to take time out of Astana's Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez who has about a minute on him in the GC standings and is effectively third on the road.
The fight for the white jersey looks like it's pretty much done though in the Colombian's favour.
Nieve wins the stage
Meanwhile Mikel Nieve has taken the stage victory further up the road.
Wow Tom Dumoulin is back with the maglia rosa. But how much has that taken out of him?
Sam Oomen is dropping back to help his team leader Tom Dumoulin but catching Chris Froome looks like a thankless task. There's a good 15 seconds between them here.
Is the Giro over?
Tom Dumoulin looks in big trouble here with race leader Chris Froome disappearing up the road in front of him.
Is the Giro over?
Dumoulin cracks
Sam Oomen is really putting in a shift here for his Team Sunweb leader Tom Dumoulin.
Now here goes Chris Froome. This could seal the deal. Dumoulin looks like he's cracked....
Cat and mouse at the top of a mountain
Anyone like a game of cat and mouse, at the top of a mountain? If so this is perfect for you.
The pace is building here and Tom Dumoulin is cracking the whip telling teammate Sam Oomen to push it on but Chris Froome is still on his wheel.
Tom Dumoulin is having a right go here, twice trying to leave Chris Froome.
But Froome bridges the gap and launches an attack of his own.....
Here goes Tom Dumoulin but Chris Froome bridges the gap.
How has is Chris Froome feeling after yesterday? We're about to find out.
Movistar are setting the pace here for the group containing Chris Froome, as Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez, currently third on the road, signals that he's coming off the front.
Around 9km to go for this group.
The group containing the maglia rosa is getting smaller and smaller but Chris Froome, the current race leader is still there. This is tense.
Who will be first to attack?
Not quite such a good day for Thibaut Pinot who started the day third in the GC standings.
The French rider is about 30 minutes back now after cracking on the Col Saint Pantaleone.
Nieve deserves a slice of cake
This could be some birthday present for Mikel Nieve who is 34 today and has a gap of one-minute and thirty-nine seconds to Felix Grosschartner.
I think he deserves a slice of cake after this.
Mitchelton–Scott's Mikel Nieve looks in great shape for a stage victory. The Spanish rider has a substantial lead over Felix Grosschartner.
Almost unthinkable that he could lose well over a minute now.
Here we go
Here we go. Team Sky's Salvatore Puccio is heading the group containing the maglia rose, his team-mate Chris Froome.