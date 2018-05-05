Giro d'Italia: Stage two - Viviani wins in Tel Aviv

That was a huge effort by the Elia Viviani who came from a long way back to win just his second Giro d'Italia stage, in the end, by a comfortable distance.
As he came out of the final corner, he had lost his lead-out men and had to follow other wheels.
Jakub Mareczko of the Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia team looked set to take an unlikely win but Viviani exploded down the left-hand side of the road.
Ireland's Sam Bennett crossed in third.
Dennis takes race lead
Rohan Dennis has been confirmed as the new race leader. He finished safely in the peloton and will wear the pink jersey on Sunday's stage three.
Viviani wins
Elia Viviani wins stage two of the Giro d'Italia
Final kilo
The break comes to nought. There are two Quick-Step Floors riders with Viviani as they take the final turn. Viviani is some way back though - the final 800m, where is Viviani? Where is Sam Bennett?
Final 2km
The whole of Tel Aviv appears to be out on the streets - there is barely a spare space on the side of the road as the riders snake through to the finish.
Just 2km remaining and the expected Quick-Step Floors train has not materialised.
A Lotto-Fix All rider has suddenly broken clear - it's Tosh van der Sande.
Martin has a dig
Is Tony Martin going to try and time trial this to the finish? He takes a left-hander at great pace and his Katusha team-mates behind him try to block the road but their canny plan is foiled and the German is reeled in.
Final 5km
The closing kilometres are incredibly technical with five right-angled turns in the road for the riders to negotiate. The final one leads the riders on to the finishing straight which is around 7-800m long.
No team is taking complete control of this in the run-in. Team Sky have dropped away a bit and former world time trial champion Tony Martin of Katusha is setting the pace.
And a perfect example of why you need to stay near the front - Team Sky's Wout Poels is off the back. I don't think he crashed, but he certainly needed assistance from the team car.
Fans getting too close
Some spectators get a little too close to the action and have to take evasive action to avoid being taken out.
The pace is up at 55km/h as the riders squeeze down from three lanes wide to one.
Into the final 7.5km as the riders take a sharp left-hander.
Team Sky holding the front
Vasil Kiryienko of Team Sky is leading the peloton. All seven of his team-mates, Chris Froome included right behind him.
It's crucial to stay up near the front because you don't want to get caught behind a crash at this stage.
Inside the final 3km on a sprint stage is fine because you will be credited with the same time as the riders you were with.
Sprinters lining up
And Quick-Step Floors use the 15km to go banner as their signal to move up to the front of the peloton.
Team Sky are right on the pointy end as the peloton hits the outskirts of Tel Aviv. Astana and Bora-Hansgrohe are up the middle. Quick-Step and Team Sunweb down the right.
12.5km to go
Final 15km
Team Sky are lined up down the left of the peloton, Chris Froome's rival Fabio Aru is down the other side. Race leader Tom Dumoulin's Team Sunweb are down the middle.
Sam Bennett, the sprinter who hopes to crush Elia Viviani's dreams of a stage win, is also right in the middle as we hit the final 15km.
Thousands upon thousands of fans lining the route. Terrific scenes.
Boivin's break over
The big wide roads are not helping Guillaume Boivin. There is no shelter from the wind.
He's had a great day but is swallowed by the peloton with 17km remaining. It's now time for the sprinters.
Final 20km in to Tel Aviv
Guillaume Boivin's lead is coming down. He has an advantage of around 35 seconds with 20km remaining.
The peloton is changing shape with the teams forming their trains, either to try set up their sprinters or keep their General Classification riders safe.
The people of Israel have certainly come out in force to welcome the Giro d'Italia to their country.
Boivin breaks again
The team director for the Israel Cycling Academy spots an opportunity and has clearly instructed his riders to make a break for it.
Who has drawn the short straw? It's that man Guillaume Boivin again.
Maybe they have one eye on the prize for most aggressive rider? The peloton barely raises a collective eyebrow and the Canadian disappears off down the road and quickly opens a 50-second lead as he moves into the final 50km.
Get involved
How hot can you handle? Given the Israeli heat - it was 35C at 22:00 last night - I want your hottest rides.
Maybe Victor Campenaerts was just making a point. He looked a little sullen as he pedalled a few seconds clear of the peloton.
BMC Racing really did a job on him today and I think he knows it.
He skulks back into the bunch as the riders ease off a little as they hit a bit of a headwind.
The route hugs the Mediterranean coastline today and winds of around 20km/h have swirled round. It is expected to be a tailwind for the finish.
Can tha ride tandem?
The peloton is momentarily distracted by one of the most bizarre things I've seen in many years of covering Grand Tour races.
There are two men, dressed in pink skinsuits, sitting back-to-back on a bike, pedaling for all they are worth as they ride alongside the peloton.
Smirks on the faces of several riders as they take all this in. The man on the rear is pedalling as normal but going backwards. Hopefully I'll find a photo because my description cannot do it justice.
Dennis to usurp Dumoulin
So, if the peloton all crosses the line together at the end of this stage, Rohan Dennis will take the race leader's pink jersey from Tom Dumoulin.
A fantastic reward for the BMC Racing team who really put in a huge effort to get their man to the intermediate sprint line first.
However...Victor Campenaerts is not giving this up easily. The Belgian has gone straight on the attack. He has opened up a lead of a dozen seconds...
Dennis to take pink?
Here we go then. Who is going to light this up? BMC Racing are keeping the pace ridiculously high, trying to keep the sprinters out of this.
Victor Campenaerts of the Lotto-Fix All team is trying to get in the midst of the train as well, he's right on the wheel of Rohan Dennis.
But he can't get round the Australian. Here comes Elia Viviani though. Could he spoil the party?
No.
Dennis is first over the line and he collects three bonus seconds to put him in the virtual pink jersey.
Seaside sizzler
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Tel Aviv
Scorching afternoon by the finish line in Tel Aviv, the Mediterranean breaking on the beach, punters strolling the promenade with ice-creams and fruit juices. There are a few twists and turns in the final 5km but the last 500m is dead straight and flatter than a pressed pitta - it's got bunch sprint written all over it.
BMC lining up Dennis for sprint
That intermediate sprint is coming up soon. BMC Racing have amassed at the front of the peloton.
They are trying to set up Rohan Dennis. The Australian trails race leader Tom Dumoulin by just two seconds in the overall standings. There are three seconds on offer for the first rider across the intermediate sprint line, two for second.
He tightens his shoes. Surely he can't live with the pace of pure sprinters Elia Viviani and Sam Bennett though, who will be chasing sprint points in their quest to win that classification. Let's find out...
Get involved
Now we've calmed down a bit (well, until the intermediate sprint) I want to hear your tales of riding in extreme heat.
Heartbreak for Guillaume Boivin. Enrico Barbin uses the fans on the road to great effect, and sweeps by in the final 100m to take the point on offer and he will be wearing the King of the Mountains jersey tomorrow.
Boivin is boisterously cheered regardless as he reaches the summit in second.
And all that excitement means there is no longer a break up the road and the 175 riders in the race are all in one huge pulsating bunch.
Fans on the road on the climb
Davide Ballerini of Androni Sidermec punches clear of the break but he's gone far, far, too early and Lars Bak takes over. But his lead is short-lived as Guillaume Boivin bounces clear.
There are hundreds of fans lining the climb and some are a little over-enthusiastic in their support, chasing their man up the road.
All they do though is help be a pace-setter for Bardiani CSF rider Enrico Barbin who has made a huge effort to sprint clear of the peloton.
Are the home fans going to see an Israel Cycling Academy rider get his paws on the King of the Mountains jersey?
Crash in the peloton
We are baring down on this solitary climb of the day. A great camera shot from the helicopter shows the arrow-head formation of the peloton, indicating the pace they are going at.
And there's a crash. Two riders down as the peloton funnels left. Both back up and pedalling though.
They are just 12 seconds behind the leaders as they hit the bottom of the Zihron Ya'Aqov ascent. Just 2km to the summit.
Pretty in pink
The current race leader is, of course, Tom Dumoulin after his sensational stage win in Jerusalem on Friday. He was last to tackle the 9.7km time trial and he wowed the crowds with superb display against the clock to win by two seconds.
He said he had no desire to defend the jersey today. He has bigger battles to fight in the mountains later in the race.
And that will explain why BMC Racing and Lotto-Fix All have been so animated in the opening half of today's stage.
Pace is on in the peloton
There is a small hill coming up in the next few kilometres and several BMC Racing riders have jumped to the front of the peloton and stepped on the gas.
There is a King of the Mountains point up for grabs and then pretty quickly afterwards the second and final intermediate sprint with bonus seconds up for grabs.
BMC Racing are trying to put Rohan Dennis in pink. He's worn yellow at the Tour de France and red at the Vuelta a Espana. Can he complete the set?
The leading trio are now just 65 seconds clear.
Bora's Bennett to hijack Viviani's train?
One man Elia Viviani will be wary of is Irishman Sam Bennett. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is super quick and will fancy his chances.
Bennett was quite open about his tactics for today's finish.
"We've a strong lead-out train but the guys to look out for are Quick-Step and Viviani," he said.
"The first sprint stage is always hectic and I want to be careful not to lose any skin today.
"I will try play it a bit safe and we probably won't go in with a full train.
"Quick-Step will want to take the bull by the horn so I'll try to use their train."
Will anyone beat Viviani?
Today's stage is all set for a bunch sprint finish in Tel Aviv and, as British rider Simon Yates wrote, in his Giro stage-by-stage guide for this very website, the big favourite is Italian Elia Viviani.
The Quick-Step Floors rider has won six races this year, more than any other sprinter, although he was devastated after missing out on the Gent-Wevelgem title a little earlier in the spring.
The good news for Viviani is that Peter Sagan, the man who beat him in the one-day race in Belgium, is not in this race.
Froome looking fine
So, what of Chris Froome? He looks to have been well patched up. And today will all be about getting safely to the finish line alongside Tom Dumoulin and the other race favourites.
The less we see of him, and the less I mention him, the better really.
The race photographers have been seeking him out though.
Just 100km to the finish in Tel Aviv.
Get involved
It looks hot out there on the road. A colleague out in Israel mentioned it was 35C at 22:00 local time last night.
The domestiques will need to be in good nick today, fetching and carrying for their riders. I wonder if I've got any here in the office - I could do with a glass of water.
Keep me entertained over the next couple of hours with your tales of riding in heat - let's save the cold for when we hit the Alps a little later.
Tweet your tales and pics to #bbccycling and I'll feature the best.
Live Reporting
By Peter Scrivener
All times stated are UK
Goodbye
And that's also two out of two for Simon Yates. The British rider who has written our stage-by-stage guide, picked Tom Dumoulin for stage one and Elia Viviani for stage two.
Perhaps not the hardest two stages to call but he's 100%.
He's also picked Viviani for stage three - will Simon make it a hat-trick tomorrow? I'll be here to take you through it. Join me from around 13:00 BST.
Thanks for your company.
Will Cavendish win in Yorkshire?
That's just about it from me. The race report needs writing and I want to see stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire, which is also coming its conclusion.
Will Mark Cavendish win in Scarborough? You can follow that race here.
Viviani lives up to favourite tag
