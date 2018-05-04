Giro d'Italia: Stage one - Froome struggles after practice crash
Summary
- Stage one: 9.7km individual time trial, Jerusalem
- Defending champion Tom Dumoulin wins stage
- Dumoulin posts time of 12 minutes 02 seconds
- Chris Froome finishes 37 seconds behind in 21st place
- Froome suffered cuts and grazes after crashing on recce
- Alex Dowsett 12:18, Simon Yates 12:22, Hugh Carthy 13:21
By Peter Scrivener
Stage one result
1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 12mins 02secs
2. Rohan Dennis (Bel/BMC Racing) +02secs
3. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time
4. Jose Goncalves (Spa/Katusha) +12secs
5. Alex Dowsett (GB/Katusha) +16secs
6. MIguel Angel Lopez (Spa/Astana) +18secs
7. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +20secs
8. Max Schachmann (Ger/Quick-Step Floors) +21secs
9. Tony Martin (Ger/Katusha) +27secs
10. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +29 secs
Selected:
21. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +37secs
Froome avoids press
No immediate interviews from Chris Froome. He's apparently headed back to the hotel to, presumably metaphorically, lick his wounds.
Froome hit the deck hard
I've just seen video of Chris Froome's crash when he was on his recce prior to today's time trial.
It happened on a sharp right-hander and he just seemed to misjudge the entry to the corner and slammed down hard on his right hip. Nasty.
'Perfect' Dumoulin achieves aim
Here's some words from stage winner and Giro leader Tom Dumoulin: "I knew I felt good. It was perfect. This is all I wished for, the win and a lot of time on other GC riders, so it was perfect for me, perfect for the team.
"It's nice to have the pink jersey today but it's a long race."
Brits go well in time trial
For the other British riders in the race, the news is more encouraging.
Alex Dowsett was the best placed of the four British riders in the race, finishing 16 seconds adrift of Tom Dumoulin.
Mitchelton-Scott rider Simon Yates provided arguably the most surprising result, taking just four seconds longer than Dowsett.
Froome 37 seconds adrift
Chris Froome finishes in 21st place, giving away 37 seconds to Tom Dumoulin.
That's a decent chunk of time to make up but then you could argue that Dumoulin's Team Sunweb squad is not as strong as Team Sky and he has put himself up there to be shot at.
One thing is for certain, it has set us up for a terrific race.
Dumoulin lives up to billing
Sensational from defending champion Tom Dumoulin, who crosses the finish line two seconds quicker than long-time leader Rohan Dennis.
He was level at the intermediate check and maintained his form through the second half of the race.
The world time trial champion gets a rueful smile from Dennis and a round of applause.
He will be wearing the maglia rosa on stage two tomorrow. He can't take it all the way to Rome, can he?
Dumoulin wins stage one
Tom Dumoulin wins Giro d'Italia stage one.
Froome too cautious?
Did Chris Froome's accident play on his mind throughout that stage? I'm sure we'll find out when he fronts up to the media in a short while.
Meanwhile, here comes Tony Martin. He is 25 seconds down on Rohan Dennis.
Just Tom Dumoulin left out there...
Froome finishes 35 seconds down
Back on to Chris Froome. Number 181 on his back. He's in his familiar pose, crouching low over his crossbar as he comes into the finishing straight.
He's not troubling Rohan Dennis.
He gives away 35 seconds! Work to be done in the mountains.
Dumoulin quickest over first half
Tom Dumoulin has gone quickest at the halfway(ish) split. Only by a fraction of a second though. Rohan Dennis raises his eyebrows. You'd have to feel sorry for him, he's been sat in the winner's chair for hours.
Froome takes tilt at history
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Jerusalem
The heat and noise building on the streets of Jerusalem, the finishing straight - a long, steep ramp of around 150 metres - lined three deep with spectators, hammering the advertising hoardings, blowing whistles, waving flags.
Yates beats team-mate Chaves
Esteban Chaves is coming over the line. The Colombian is not beating his Mitchelton-Scott team-mate Simon Yates though. He is 44 seconds down on Rohan Dennis - that's 26 seconds slower than the Briton.
Is Froome losing time?
I'm trying to get an intermediate time check on Froome - I'm not sure if the caption I just saw that said he was 50+ seconds down at the 5.1km split was correct though - there have been timing issues all afternoon.
I'd be surprised if he was that far down.
Froome easing round corners
Chris Froome is not taking the corners perhaps as smoothly as he would like. But so far so good, in that he's not come off again.
Rohan Dennis is watching from the winner's chair. He has a big smile on his face.
Tom Dumoulin is twitching on his bike, trying to get in the right position but given all the twists and turns it's hard to get into a rhythm on the time trial bars.
Everyone out of the hutch
The penultimate man Tony Martin is off and pedalling. The German will know how to gauge his effort, can he dislodge Rohan Dennis?
Meanwhile, Fabio Aru crosses the line some 40+ seconds adrift. Big losses for the Italian at the moment.
And here goes Tom Dumoulin.
Dennis' time equalled
Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and the Lotto Soudal team did catch his minute man and has been credited with the same time as Rohan Dennis - although the Australian still leads overall - that will be down to tenths of a second, or even hundredths.
Froome's Giro under way
He may well be bandaged up underneath his white and black skinsuit but Chris Froome will put all that to one side.
He stomps on his pedals and establishes a rhythm of sorts as he weaves through the opening corners. I'm not sure where he came off earlier but rest assured he will be keen to get past that section of the course unscathed.
Davide Formolo is Froome's minute-man - not that I expect him to catch the Italian.
Hot in the city
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Jerusalem
It's warm on the streets of Jerusalem today, and with this time-trial course rolling in places, full of tight turns and with a steep ramp in the last 150 metres, it's a proper test rather than an easy start for the GC contenders. After Froome's crash on his recon lap we will have to see how his body holds up; while the grazes on his right thigh and knee won't be a problem, it's the impact on his right hip that could prove much more problematic.
Dowsett into third
Alex Dowsett comes powering up the final hill and stops the clock on 12 minutes, 18 seconds. No win for the new Katusha-Alpecin rider today but a strong performance.
The Briton's time might come in the longer time trial later in the race.
Five minutes to Chris Froome.
Aru under way
Follow that Fabio Aru. The Italian is setting off on his race of truth. Will he leave it all out on the road?
Simon Yates' effort also sets a marker for the other General Classification favourites to follow.
And they will come thick and fast from here on in.
Four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin is the penultimate man out don't forget.
Yates flies round Jerusalem
Wow wow wow! Simon Yates take a bow.
The Briton, who said himself this was not a day for him, has just powered round the 9.7km course in 12 minutes, 22 seconds.
That's just 18 seconds slower than the leader Rohan Dennis. Sensational performance and he sits fourth overall so far.
GB's Dowsett chasing pink?
Next off the start ramp is Britain's Alex Dowsett. He is a time trial specialist and has switched from Movistar to Katusha for 2018.
He briefly held the world hour record in 2015 (for just over one month until his distance of just under 53km was beaten by Sir Bradley Wiggins).
Anyway, this day could be perfect for him. Let's see how he goes.
Jose Goncalves is the man who has gone closest to Rohan Dennis but he was still 10 seconds off the Australian's 12 minutes, four seconds.
Pinot safely round
At the other end of the stage France's Thibaut Pinot is finishing up. He's taking these corners near the end rather gingerly and he's already outside of Rohan Dennis' leading time.
He stops the clock at 12 minutes, 35 seconds - that's just 31 seconds behind Dennis. A decent effort by the Groupama-FDJ rider.
Yates start his Giro quest
Britain's Simon Yates has just rolled down the ramp. In his stage-by-stage guide for the BBC Sport website Simon says:
"The opening time trial looks like your typical city-prologue and it's short so there is no option other than to go at 100% for the full effort. But, with a lot of corners and changes in road width and direction, you cannot get into a rhythm - it's a matter of getting to full speed, braking as little as possible into the corners and powering out of them back to full speed as quickly as possible.
There's some changes in gradient but nothing that will stop the big powerful guys from having a good ride here. Time trials are not my strength, so my aim is to lose as little time as possible and get this one over and done with before the road stages start.
Svein Tuft is our strongest time trial rider at this race, but he is more suited to the longer courses and this isn't his focus so I don't think you'll see a Mitchelton-Scott rider in the race leader's pink jersey at the end of the day.
Simon's one to watch: Tom Dumoulin- the Dutchman is the world time-trial champion and will want to get the defence of his Giro d'Italia title off to the best possible start.
30 minutes to Froome-time
It's nearly time. If you've got something pressing to do at work, crack on. You'll be looking to take a break for about 12 minutes at 14:41 BST.
Pinot's Giro under way
Thibaut Pinot is the first of the big names to get under way. The Frenchman is down the ramp and away - he said he's "not looking beyond getting on the podium" at the moment.
It will be interesting to see his time when he crosses the finish line in around a dozen minutes - or so he hopes
Time trials to cost Aru as well?
Back to Froome's rivals - nobody has gone quicker than Rohan Dennis' 12 minutes, four seconds, so far - how about Fabio Aru?
The Italian, leader of UAE Team Emirates, is a Grand Tour specialist and won the Vuelta a Espana in 2015.
That is his solitary victory though and came in the year he last raced the Giro when he also returned his best result in this race with second.
Aru was sixth in the Giro's warm-up race, the Tour of the Alps. He will be a threat in the mountains but may lose too much in the time trials.
He ended fifth in last year's Tour de France, losing time in the race against the clock on the penultimate stage.
GB's Carthy round in decent shape
One British rider has already completed the 9.7km race against the clock. Hugh Carthy.
The 23-year-old from Preston is riding for EF Education First-Drapac and he was among the first out and was safely round in 13 minutes, 21 seconds.
This is his third Grand Tour - he was 92nd in this race last year and he was 125th in the 2016 Vuelta a Espana.
Simon says - look out for me on stage 16
The Mitchelton-Scott squad comes into the race with options. Britain's Simon Yates is joint leader with Colombian Esteban Chaves.
Yates, who wrote our Giro stage-by-stage guide (and picked himself as the rider to watch on stage 16), is emerging as one of the riders who could be the next big British stage racer when Chris Froome (who is 32) hangs up his cleats.
He is just 25 and won the white jersey as best young rider at last year's Tour. He knows he needs to improve his time trialling though. He goes off at 14:15 today.
Chaves, like all Colombians seem to be, is at home in the mountains. His time trialling is a little better. Both know they need to be aggressive when the road goes up to stand a chance.
Pinot's time trialling to let him down again?
We are still 70 minutes from the start time of Chris Froome. While we wait (and nobody threatens Rohan Dennis' super-quick time) let's take a look at some of the man trying to stop him looking pretty in pink in Rome on 27 May.
France's Thibaut Pinot is arguably in the best form, having won the Tour of the Alps a couple of weeks ago - Froome was fourth.
Pinot was fourth in this race last year but has never gone better than third overall at the 2014 Tour de France. Time trials tend to be his undoing - he won the French national title in 2016 but he's not world class. He starts today's test at 14:05.
