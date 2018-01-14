National Cyclo-Cross Championships

Elite Men

With five national cyclo-cross victories already, Ian Field will be looking to make it six in the elite men's race.

However, former champion Liam Killeen and British mountain bike cross-country champion Grant Ferguson are going to be tough competition for Field, as will David Fletcher and Steven James after some positive results this season.

Elite Women

Nikki Brammeier and Helen Wyman have UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup experience, and will be going head-to-head after an injury forced Wyman to miss last year's competition.

Victory at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Trophy will also make Bethany Crumpton a serious contender for this race.