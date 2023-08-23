Ireland v India: T20 International - start delayed

India may have already sealed a series victory but this afternoon's final T20 is far from a dead rubber, particulary for the hosts.

Ireland came close to beating the world's number one side last year and also in last week's rain-affected series opener, which they lost by just two runs.

So they go into match three with hope and knowing a win over India at Malahide would be a landmark day for Irish cricket.

Let's see if they can do it.