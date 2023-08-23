Craig Young
Live

Ireland v India: T20 International - start delayed

preview
23
viewing this page

Live text and scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Alvin McCaig

All times stated are UK

  1. Out of this world!

    It was all smiles from the touring team at Malahide as India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole.

    South Pole Moon Landing
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Rain delay

    I'm afriad it's not good news on the weather front at Malahide.

    The covers are on and the toss - scheduled for 1430 BST - has been delayed because of rain.

    We'll bring you updates when we get them.

    Malahide
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Malahide
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Irish out to finish on a high

    India may have already sealed a series victory but this afternoon's final T20 is far from a dead rubber, particulary for the hosts.

    Ireland came close to beating the world's number one side last year and also in last week's rain-affected series opener, which they lost by just two runs.

    So they go into match three with hope and knowing a win over India at Malahide would be a landmark day for Irish cricket.

    Let's see if they can do it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top