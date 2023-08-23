Ireland v India: T20 International - start delayed

It was all smiles from the touring team at Malahide as India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole.
Out of this world!
Rain delay
I'm afriad it's not good news on the weather front at Malahide.
The covers are on and the toss - scheduled for 1430 BST - has been delayed because of rain.
We'll bring you updates when we get them.
Irish out to finish on a high
India may have already sealed a series victory but this afternoon's final T20 is far from a dead rubber, particulary for the hosts.
Ireland came close to beating the world's number one side last year and also in last week's rain-affected series opener, which they lost by just two runs.
So they go into match three with hope and knowing a win over India at Malahide would be a landmark day for Irish cricket.
Let's see if they can do it.