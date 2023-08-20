T20 International - Ireland v India live text build-up

Unlike on Friday, Ireland captain Paul Stirling wins the toss and he elects to bowl first.
That's the same decision that India captain Jasprit Bumrah made when he won the toss on Friday.
Fun in the sun
Ireland v India (15:00 BST)
OK, so the sun might only just be peeking out, and may not last, but these supporters certainly look like they are having fun ahead of the action starting.
Ireland take on India again
Ireland v India (15:00 BST)
Two days after losing the opening Twenty20 match against India at Malahide, Ireland welcome the tourists to the same venue again this afternoon.
India won what is the first of three T20 encounters by two runs on the DLS method on Friday after rain forced an early end to proceedings.
It's always a risk being too confident about the weather in Ireland - especially during what has been a particularly wet summer - but conditions look promising for a good day's play in north Dublin (yes, we know, famous last words).
We're set to bring you live text commentary of all the action again, with a match report to follow. Thanks for joining us and enjoy!
Team news - both teams unchanged
Ireland v India (15:00 BST)
Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh. Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (capt).
