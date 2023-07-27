T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Scotland v Denmark begins after delayed start

In Scotland, we call this kind of weather ‘dreich’. A fantastic Scottish word - it means dreary and bleak. I’m no weatherman, but I’d be surprised if both sides get the full 18 overs. It’s chucking it down just a few hundred yards to the north. Scotland will bat first. It's the usual suspects - Oli Hairs and George Munsey. Who can score the ton today? The first ball is defended away...
Splash down!
Scotland (0-0) v Denmark
Ireland qualify!
It’s now how they’d have wanted to do it - but Ireland have qualified for the World Cup!
Their match against Germany at Goldenacre was called off nice and early - meaning they cannot be caught by any of the teams below them.
Still that top spot to play for against Scotland tomorrow though - don’t miss it.
Elsewhere, there will be a 12:00 pitch inspection ahead of Italy v Austria.
Munsey's record-breaking knock
Scotland v Denmark (11:30)
In case you missed it - George Munsey smashed the record for Scotland’s highest ever T20 score for a batter in the massive win against Austria on Tuesday.
132 runs from 61 balls. This is how he did it.
LINE-UPs from The Grange Club
Scotland v Denmark (11:30)
Scotland: Munsey, Hairs, McMullen, Berrington (c), Mackintosh (wk), Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sharif, Main, Currie.
Another unchanged XI - despite fervent speculation here in the press box that Scotland might rest a few before Ireland.
Denmark: Lægsgaard, Bharaj, Shah (c), Hashmi (wk), Ahmad, Thanikaithasan, Lucky Ali, Anand, Munir, A Mahmood, M Mahmood.
Two changes to the Denmark team that lost to Italy - Saran Aslam and Eshan Karimi drop out, replaced by captain Hamid Shah and Muse Mahmood.
Denmark win toss and decide to bowl
Scotland v Denmark (11:30 BST)
Good morning and welcome to a very grey Grange Cricket Club. Truthfully, I didn’t think we’d get this far this morning.
But, after two pitch inspections, we have a delayed start in Scotland’s penultimate game of the T20 Cricket World Cup European Regional Finals.
It’s an 11:30 start with 18 overs per side and a shortened 10-minute interval between innings.
For now, the obstacle in Scotland’s path is Denmark. Will they prove easy to skittle - like Austria - or more stubborn - like Jersey?
Let’s bring you the teams.