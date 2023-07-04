ICC World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe v Scotland - Scots lose toss and bat first

Hosts Zimbabwe had been enjoying a flawless qualifying campaign, sweeping aside all-comers in front of passionate home crowds, but their progress hit a snag last time out, as they were thrashed by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's nine wicket victory, with 101 balls to spare, also saw Zimbabwe's net run-rate take a significant hit.

Another defeat would see Scotland leapfrog Zimbabwe in the standings, whereas a bounce-back win for the hosts would guarantee their place at the World Cup.

Clear? Good, because we're about to get under way... Chris McBride and Matthew Cross are marching to the middle, ready to start Scotland's innings.