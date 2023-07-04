ICC World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe v Scotland - Scots lose toss and bat first

Richard Ngarava's first over is a testing one, but it's safely dealt with by the Scotland openers.
Chris McBride gets off the mark with a quick single into the leg-side, before Matthew Cross slices a drive just wide of point and picks up three.
What's at stake?
Scotland v Zimbabwe (08:00 BST)
Hosts Zimbabwe had been enjoying a flawless qualifying campaign, sweeping aside all-comers in front of passionate home crowds, but their progress hit a snag last time out, as they were thrashed by Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's nine wicket victory, with 101 balls to spare, also saw Zimbabwe's net run-rate take a significant hit.
Another defeat would see Scotland leapfrog Zimbabwe in the standings, whereas a bounce-back win for the hosts would guarantee their place at the World Cup.
Clear? Good, because we're about to get under way... Chris McBride and Matthew Cross are marching to the middle, ready to start Scotland's innings.
The teams
Scotland v Zimbabwe (08:00 BST)
Scotland are unchanged from their stunning win over the West Indies on Saturday - no surprises there.
Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole.
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
Crunch time for Scotland
Scotland v Zimbabwe (08:00 BST)
Good morning cricket fans!
It's a huge game for Scotland out in Bulawayo, as they face Zimbabwe knowing that only a win will do in their quest to reach the World Cup proper later this year.
Skipper Richie Berrington has lost the toss, and the Scots have been put into bat on a used wicket.
Scotland 4-0 v Zimbabwe
Team news to follow...