ICC World Cup Qualifier: Scotland v UAE

Simply, it was a marvellous victory for Scotland against Ireland on Wednesday. Two runs needed off the last ball, and Michael Leask inside edged it to the boundary.

Cue absolute scenes in the Scotland camp. Leask’s 91 not out was lauded, as was Brandon McMullen’s five wickets for 34 runs.

Ireland had looked set for victory after a tidy 286-8, with Scotland struggling on 122-6 at one point.

But Leask’s heroics meant Scotland began Group B with a win. Mark Watt also scored 47, while Chris McBride’s 56 didn’t hurt.

The leading three advance to the Super Six stage of the tournament, from which the top two progress to the World Cup in India later this year.

Currently, that doesn’t look likely to be the UAE. They’ve started the competition with two defeats to Sri Lanka and Oman.