Listen: T20 Blast - Commentary from eight games
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire Rapids from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Durham v Yorkshire from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Durham v Yorkshire Vikings from BBC Radio Leeds
Play audio Glamorgan v Sussex from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Hampshire v Essex from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Kent v Middlesex from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Lancashire Lightning v Derbyshire Falcons from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Lancashire v Derbyshire from BBC Radio Derby
Play audio Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Somerset v Gloucestershire from BBC Somerset
Play audio Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles from BBC Essex
RTL