Scotland v New Zealand - one day international

This is a very productive start for Scotland, and the returning Kyle Coetzer. A whip through midwicket, a chipped cover drive, and then a somewhat fortuitous inside edge all race to the fence. 14 off it.
Scotland 30-0
Scotland 16-0
Gorgeous from Coetzer, who guides Duffy to the point boundary.
Scotland fans have grown accustomed to that over the years.
Scotland 11-0
It's what you expect from Lockie Ferguson, but he opens up with a lively set.
The final ball whistles past Michael Jones' outside edge - a nod of approval from the Durham man, as he rehearses his shot.
Scotland 9-0
A nice start for the hosts, as they take nine from the first over, including a wonderful back-foot punch from Michael Jones that races through the offside for four.
Lockie Ferguson will open up from the Inverleith Park end.
Scotland 0-0
Jacob Duffy has the new ball for the tourists...
Kyle Coetzer and Michael Jones with the bat for Scotland
The hosts
Kyle Coetzer returns to open the batting for the ODI side after his T20 retirement, whilst Calum Macleod, Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif all come back in having missed out on Friday.
News from the middle is that Scotland skipper Richie Berrington has won the toss and decided to have a bat.
Team news coming right up...
Morning!
Scotland v New Zealand (11:15)
Welcome back to The Grange for today's one-off ODI between Scotland and New Zealand.
It follows two T20s earlier this week, both of which were won comfortably by the Blackcaps.
Despite a typically dreich morning in the Scottish capital, the start has only been delayed by 15 minutes - we'll have live text updates for you throughout.