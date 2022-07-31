Live

Scotland v New Zealand - one day international

preview
221
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill and Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Scotland 30-0

    This is a very productive start for Scotland, and the returning Kyle Coetzer.

    A whip through midwicket, a chipped cover drive, and then a somewhat fortuitous inside edge all race to the fence.

    14 off it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Scotland 16-0

    Gorgeous from Coetzer, who guides Duffy to the point boundary.

    Scotland fans have grown accustomed to that over the years.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Scotland 11-0

    It's what you expect from Lockie Ferguson, but he opens up with a lively set.

    The final ball whistles past Michael Jones' outside edge - a nod of approval from the Durham man, as he rehearses his shot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Scotland 9-0

    A nice start for the hosts, as they take nine from the first over, including a wonderful back-foot punch from Michael Jones that races through the offside for four.

    Lockie Ferguson will open up from the Inverleith Park end.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Scotland 0-0

    Jacob Duffy has the new ball for the tourists...

    Kyle Coetzer and Michael Jones with the bat for Scotland

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. The hosts

    Scotland v New Zealand (11:15)

    Kyle Coetzer returns to open the batting for the ODI side after his T20 retirement, whilst Calum Macleod, Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif all come back in having missed out on Friday.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Toss

    Scotland v New Zealand (11:15)

    News from the middle is that Scotland skipper Richie Berrington has won the toss and decided to have a bat.

    Team news coming right up...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Morning!

    Scotland v New Zealand (11:15)

    Welcome back to The Grange for today's one-off ODI between Scotland and New Zealand.

    It follows two T20s earlier this week, both of which were won comfortably by the Blackcaps.

    Despite a typically dreich morning in the Scottish capital, the start has only been delayed by 15 minutes - we'll have live text updates for you throughout.

    Hamza Tahir and Darryl Mitchell shake hands
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scotland's Hamza Tahir and New Zealand's Darryl Mitchell shake hands after Friday's T20i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top