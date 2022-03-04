Tributes after iconic cricketer Warne dies

Shane Warne holds the record for the most Ashes wickets in history, with 195 dismissals in 36 Tests.

He made his Test debut against India in 1992 after only seven first-class matches for his native Victoria, but announced himself on the world stage in astonishing style in the 1993 Ashes in England.

Victory in that Ashes series was was the first of six in a row involving Warne, until the run was ended by England's famous 2-1 win in 2005, despite the leg-spinner taking a staggering 40 wickets in that series.

Warne gained revenge in 2006-07 when Australia won 5-0 and he retired on the same day as long-time team-mates Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer.