T20 Blast: Eight games including Lancashire v Yorkshire - radio & text

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Friday's commentaries & scorecards

    Matches start at 18:30 BST unless stated

    Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Sussex

    Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham - BBC Radio Northampton

    Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Surrey v Glamorgan - BBC Radio London & BBC Radio Wales

    Derbyshire Falcons v Birmingham Bears (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Derby & BBC CWR

    Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Solent

    Kent Spitfires v Essex Eagles (19:00 BST) - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Essex

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top