Listen: One-Day Cup - commentary from four games

Live scores

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches starts at 11:00 BST

    Derbyshire v Yorkshire - BBC Radio Derby

    Hampshire v Essex - BBS Radio Solent

    Middlesex v Gloucestershire - BBC Radio London

    Warwickshire v Durham - BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire

