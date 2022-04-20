County Championship, day one - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Kent v Hampshire from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Lancashire v Gloucestershire from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Northamptonshire v Yorkshire - day one from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Surrey v Somerset from BBC Radio London
Play audio Warwickshire v Essex from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Durham v Nottinghamshire from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Glamorgan v Middlesex from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Leicestershire v Derbyshire from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Worcestershire v Sussex from BBC Hereford & Worcester
RTL