Jos Buttler & Rohit Sharma
Live

England batting first against India in second ODI

preview
Scorecard

Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  2. Eng 21-0

    That's another jaffa from Mohammed Shami as he gets one to fizz past Jason Roy's outside edge again.

    Roy had no idea where that one was.

  4. Eng 21-0

    Jason Roy is living a charmed life at the moment.

    A thick inside edge from Mohammed Shami somehow misses his stumps and disappears for four.

  5. Eng 17-0

    That's better though. Jonny Bairstow clipping the ball off the pads and through square leg for four.

    A battling if not quite fluent start by these two England openers.

  7. Eng 13-0

    Jonny Bairstow doesn't quite middle it but his cut shot through point brings two - the boundary denied thanks to a decent sliding stop by Ravindra Jadeja.

    Bairstow then runs a single with an ugly swipe that squirts off the inside edge towards mid-on.

  8. Post update

    Deep Dasgupta

    Former India wicketkeeper on Test Match Special

    Jonny Bairstow is doing the right thing. After every ball he's just going down to have a chat with Jason Roy and keeping him in a positive frame of mind, tell him he's doing OK.

  10. Eng 9-0

    Ooh, Mohammed Shami extracts a bit of bounce off the pitch to beat the outside edge of Jason Roy's bat. Jonny Bairstow responds by wandering down the track to have a word with his batting partner.

    Two balls later and that's even better from Shami, as Roy fishes outside his off stump again but just pulls his bat away in time.

  12. Eng 9-0

    That should help as well. Lovely wristy shot from Jason Roy as he works the ball through square in the onside for the first boundary of the day.

  13. Post update

    Deep Dasgupta

    Former India wicketkeeper on Test Match Special

    Bumrah
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's mentally going to be challenging for Jason Roy, more so than anything technical. But he is so experienced and he's been here before, so he'll know how to get out of it.

  14. Eng 5-0

    Jason Roy is looking a bit uncomfortable here as Jasprit Bumrah beats him all ends up with another delivery that jags in off the surface. There was a half-hearted appeal by Bumrah but nothing given.

    Roy does manage to get bat on ball with the final ball of the over with a clip into the onside for three. That should make him feel better.

  16. Eng 2-0

    Ouch. Jasprit Bumrah gets one to jag right back into Jason Roy and catches his elbow on the way through.

    That looked painful.

  18. Post update

    Deep Dasgupta

    Former India wicketkeeper on Test Match Special

    That was swinging a lot when it went past the stumps. Rishabh Pant did very well.

  19. Eng 2-0

    Mohammed Shami opens with a wide that swings after passing the stumps and forces into an athletic stop by Rishabh Pant.

    Jason Roy, who is scratching around for a bit of form, gets off the mark with a push towards mid-off.

    It is an unconvincing start from Bairstow, who wafts at two deliveries outside off stump but gets nothing on it. Good start by Shami.

  20. Post update

    James Anderson

    England bowler on Test Match Special

    Jason Roy is a player that does go through these dips of form but if you keep the faith with him, there is always a big score around the corner.

    And then if he gets into a run of form, he can go on and do some incredible things.

    We've talked about this in the past when Eoin Morgan was asked about Roy's batting but Morgan stuck with him, and he came good.

