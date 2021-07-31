Southern Brave win nailbiter against London Spirit - highlights & reaction

At Lord's, Southern Brave beat London Spirit by seven wickets after skittling the hosts for just 93. Brave have now won four from four, the only side left with a 100% winning record in either competition.
And to finish, Brave completed the double as the men's side kept Spirit four runs short in a dramatic finale.
Farewell
And breathe. Another cracking day of action across four matches in The Hundred.
First up, Trent Rockets saw off Birmingham Phoenix in the women's tournament at Edgbaston.
Phoenix then beat the previously unbeaten Rockets in the men's competition with a spectacular chase. The reports of those games are here.
We'll be back tomorrow for the double header between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Kia Oval, with the women's game at 15:00 BST and the men's game at 18:30.
See you then.
Watch this. Then watch it again. And again. And again.
Someone is going to have to do something very special to overtake this as catch of the tournament.
Quinton de Kock with a blinder...
Eoin Morgan with real problems to sort now. And his coach Shane Warne in isolation after a positive Covid-19 test today.
Middlesex did at least win in the One-Day cup today.
Southern Brave move to fifth in the table on four points, with two wins and two defeats so far.
London Spirit remain rooted to the bottom on one point for that abandonded game against Oval Invincibles and three defeats otherwise.
London Spirit hit the highest powerplay score of the tournament so far, reaching 68-0 off 25 balls.
And they still lost. Dearie me.
Openers Adam Rossington (45 off 21 balls) and Josh Inglis (55 off 43) received basically no support from the rest of the line-up, none of them scoring 10 or more.
Sam Roberts: What an unbelievable game of cricket this has been.
Match hero Chris Jordan on Sky Sports: "It really was a rollercoaster but that's what makes this format fun. It was a great effort to get a competitive total
"We didn't start like we wanted to with the ball but we came back into it, which showed the character of our team and we're delighted to get over the line
"You just want to be there to help the team out as much as possible and enjoy those situations at the death.
"It would've been easy for us to drop our heads after the start they got but we got back in and everyone started to buzz off it."
Southern Brave captain James Vince on Sky Sports: "We were under pressure but Garton came in and took some quick wickets and we knew they had a long tail. Tymal and CJ were phenomenal at the end."
Post update
London Spirit? Well, they are still without a win after four games, their only point coming from a wash-out against Oval Invincibles.
They look like the worst team in the men's Hundred and you struggle to see a way they can come back into contention now.
Southern Brave look a batter or two light overall but they have a sublime bowling attack.
Tymal Mills - 1-15 off 20 balls - the pick of them here.
Heather Knight
London Spirit captain on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Tymal Mills was the standout for me, and Chris Jordan doing what he always does.
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
That's a thrilling end to the game and, once again, a side has come from nowhere to win the match. A remarkable conclusion to a thrilling weekend of Hundred action.
BRAVE WIN BY FOUR RUNS
Chris Jordan does it again!
A dot ball to finish and Southern Brave secure a dramatic victory by four runs.
London Spirit royally messed that up.
Mohammad Amir needs to hit this last ball for six to win it.
A four will mean a tie, with no super overs at this stage.
Here we go...
New batter: Mohammad Amir
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
From nowhere, the Southern Brave have turned this on their head.
WICKET
Cullen run out (De Kock) 1 (Spirit 141-7)
Quinton de Kock is on one tonight!
London Spirit try to sneak a bye to the keeper after Blake Cullen misses but De Kock calmly picks up, takes aim and throws down the stumps.
No mean feat with gloves on.
Initially Roelof van der Merwe is sent on his way, but, after checking, the umpires determine the batters didn't cross when the bails came off, so Cullen is the man out.
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Jordan is in the top three or four bowlers in the world you'd want in this situation.
Spirit 141-6
Need 5 runs to win
Just a single... five off two.
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
There's that sit down on the couch shot again which we saw the other night!