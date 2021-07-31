Southern Brave win nailbiter against London Spirit - highlights & reaction

And breathe. Another cracking day of action across four matches in The Hundred.

First up, Trent Rockets saw off Birmingham Phoenix in the women's tournament at Edgbaston.

Phoenix then beat the previously unbeaten Rockets in the men's competition with a spectacular chase. The reports of those games are here.

At Lord's, Southern Brave beat London Spirit by seven wickets after skittling the hosts for just 93. Brave have now won four from four, the only side left with a 100% winning record in either competition.

And to finish, Brave completed the double as the men's side kept Spirit four runs short in a dramatic finale.

The reports of those games are available here.

We'll be back tomorrow for the double header between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire at The Kia Oval, with the women's game at 15:00 BST and the men's game at 18:30.

See you then.