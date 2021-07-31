The Hundred: Brave ease to another win while Phoenix's men stun Rockets

The last game of the day sees Spirit take on Brave at Lord's in the men's tournament. And we'll be back with live coverage of that match at 17:45 BST. See you then.
Post update
Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower had a positive test last week and now London Spirit coach Shane Warne has too.
Covid-19 has not caused any disruption to the tournament so far and organisers will be hoping it stays that way.
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Shane Warne will be absent from the men's game between London Spirit and Southern Brave game, after returning a positive lateral flow test this morning.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's important to get yourself at the top of the rankings early, and start to cement your place at the top. Southern Brave showed their class, and they are starting to look like the team to beat in the women's competition.
Post update
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Southern Brave have won that in convincing fashion.
They got to the target very, very easily in the end. It was a polished innings from Stafanie Taylor.
BRAVE WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS
Brave 97-3
Stafanie Taylor guides it deftly through point for four to complete another fine win by Southern Brave.
They are undoubtedly the team to beat in the women's Hundred, having won all four of their games so far. They move ahead of Northern Superchargers to the top of the table.
London Spirit still have just one win from their four games.
Brave 93-3
Scores level
Stafanie Taylor bats it back to Freya Davies. No run.
Post update
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Brave 93-3
Scores level
Yep. Another single. Just one off the last 10 needed for the Brave to secure their fourth win from four.
Brave 92-3
Target 94
More singles.
Brave 90-3
Need four runs to win
Brave are happy to do this in singles now.
Brave 88-3
Target 94
Ooh. Just a hint of a spike as the ball passed the glove. It must've grazed it very lightly.
It's enough for Stafanie Taylor to remain not out though.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I don't think there's any glove or bat, but I think it may have hit her outside the line.
Post update
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It is very close to the glove, so we'll need UltraEdge.
Post update
It's close to the glove, but looks to just miss it.
Spirit review
Big lbw shout against Stafanie Taylor off Deepti Sharma.
Not given. But Heather Knight sends it upstairs...
Brave 88-3
Need six runs to win
Southern Brave are just one big hit away now...
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's all over Red Rover. You can't afford to misfield when you're defending a low total.
Brave 86-3
Target 94
Ouch. A poor misfield hands Stafanie Taylor a four off Deepti Sharma.
Live Reporting
Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Farewell
Thanks for joining us for two comprehensive wins, albeit in different styles, this afternoon.
Earlier, Birmingham Phoenix ended Trent Rockets' winning run with a six-wicket win at Edbgaston in men's Hundred.
You can read the report of that match here.
And then Southern Brave made it four wins from four, by beating London Spirit by seven wickets in the women's Hundred.
The report of that game is here.
The last game of the day sees Spirit take on Brave at Lord's in the men's tournament. And we'll be back with live coverage of that match at 17:45 BST. See you then.
Post update
Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower had a positive test last week and now London Spirit coach Shane Warne has too.
Covid-19 has not caused any disruption to the tournament so far and organisers will be hoping it stays that way.
Post update
Henry Moeran
Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Shane Warne will be absent from the men's game between London Spirit and Southern Brave game, after returning a positive lateral flow test this morning.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's important to get yourself at the top of the rankings early, and start to cement your place at the top. Southern Brave showed their class, and they are starting to look like the team to beat in the women's competition.
Post update
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Southern Brave have won that in convincing fashion.
They got to the target very, very easily in the end. It was a polished innings from Stafanie Taylor.
BRAVE WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS
Brave 97-3
Stafanie Taylor guides it deftly through point for four to complete another fine win by Southern Brave.
They are undoubtedly the team to beat in the women's Hundred, having won all four of their games so far. They move ahead of Northern Superchargers to the top of the table.
London Spirit still have just one win from their four games.
Brave 93-3
Scores level
Stafanie Taylor bats it back to Freya Davies. No run.
Post update
Brave 93-3
Scores level
Yep. Another single. Just one off the last 10 needed for the Brave to secure their fourth win from four.
Brave 92-3
Target 94
More singles.
Brave 90-3
Need four runs to win
Brave are happy to do this in singles now.
Brave 88-3
Target 94
Ooh. Just a hint of a spike as the ball passed the glove. It must've grazed it very lightly.
It's enough for Stafanie Taylor to remain not out though.
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I don't think there's any glove or bat, but I think it may have hit her outside the line.
Post update
Aatif Nawaz
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It is very close to the glove, so we'll need UltraEdge.
Post update
It's close to the glove, but looks to just miss it.
Spirit review
Big lbw shout against Stafanie Taylor off Deepti Sharma.
Not given. But Heather Knight sends it upstairs...
Brave 88-3
Need six runs to win
Southern Brave are just one big hit away now...
Post update
Chris Green
Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It's all over Red Rover. You can't afford to misfield when you're defending a low total.
Brave 86-3
Target 94
Ouch. A poor misfield hands Stafanie Taylor a four off Deepti Sharma.
Matter of time now.
Brave 82-3
Need 12 runs to win
Bit by bit, Brave keep chipping away.