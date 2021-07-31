Tammy Beaumont (London Spirit) & Sophia Dunkley (Southern Brave)

The Hundred: Brave ease to another win while Phoenix's men stun Rockets

Women's table;Men's table; Hundred MVP rankings

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jack Skelton

All times stated are UK

  1. Farewell

    Thanks for joining us for two comprehensive wins, albeit in different styles, this afternoon.

    Earlier, Birmingham Phoenix ended Trent Rockets' winning run with a six-wicket win at Edbgaston in men's Hundred.

    You can read the report of that match here.

    And then Southern Brave made it four wins from four, by beating London Spirit by seven wickets in the women's Hundred.

    The report of that game is here.

    The last game of the day sees Spirit take on Brave at Lord's in the men's tournament. And we'll be back with live coverage of that match at 17:45 BST. See you then.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower had a positive test last week and now London Spirit coach Shane Warne has too.

    Covid-19 has not caused any disruption to the tournament so far and organisers will be hoping it stays that way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Henry Moeran

    Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Shane Warne will be absent from the men's game between London Spirit and Southern Brave game, after returning a positive lateral flow test this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Chris Green

    Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    It's important to get yourself at the top of the rankings early, and start to cement your place at the top. Southern Brave showed their class, and they are starting to look like the team to beat in the women's competition.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Aatif Nawaz

    BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Southern Brave have won that in convincing fashion.

    They got to the target very, very easily in the end. It was a polished innings from Stafanie Taylor.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. BRAVE WIN BY SEVEN WICKETS

    Brave 97-3

    Stafanie Taylor guides it deftly through point for four to complete another fine win by Southern Brave.

    They are undoubtedly the team to beat in the women's Hundred, having won all four of their games so far. They move ahead of Northern Superchargers to the top of the table.

    London Spirit still have just one win from their four games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Brave 93-3

    Scores level

    Stafanie Taylor bats it back to Freya Davies. No run.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    10 balls to go
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Brave 93-3

    Scores level

    Yep. Another single. Just one off the last 10 needed for the Brave to secure their fourth win from four.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Brave 92-3

    Target 94

    More singles.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Brave 90-3

    Need four runs to win

    Brave are happy to do this in singles now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Brave 88-3

    Target 94

    Ooh. Just a hint of a spike as the ball passed the glove. It must've grazed it very lightly.

    It's enough for Stafanie Taylor to remain not out though.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Chris Green

    Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    I don't think there's any glove or bat, but I think it may have hit her outside the line.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Aatif Nawaz

    BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    It is very close to the glove, so we'll need UltraEdge.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    It's close to the glove, but looks to just miss it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Spirit review

    Big lbw shout against Stafanie Taylor off Deepti Sharma.

    Not given. But Heather Knight sends it upstairs...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Brave 88-3

    Need six runs to win

    Southern Brave are just one big hit away now...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Chris Green

    Middlesex all-rounder on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    It's all over Red Rover. You can't afford to misfield when you're defending a low total.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Brave 86-3

    Target 94

    Ouch. A poor misfield hands Stafanie Taylor a four off Deepti Sharma.

    Matter of time now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Brave 82-3

    Need 12 runs to win

    Bit by bit, Brave keep chipping away.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 13
Navigate to the last page
Back to top