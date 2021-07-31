Rockets

Brilliant Brunt drags Trent Rockets to victory over Birmingham Phoenix

Scorecard; Women's table; Hundred MVP rankings

Timothy Abraham

  1. GOODBYE

    That just about wraps things up for this live text commentary.

    After a short break we'll have the Birmingham Phoenix versus Trent Rockets men's match coming up very shortly.

    That match is also live on BBC Two.

  2. Post update

    Rockets skipper Nat Sciver, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "I think it was a pretty good all-round performance. We got a good score on the board, and Heather Graham did well hitting boundaries.

    "I didn't quite have a plan right for Issy Wong but luckily Katherine Brunt reminded me! Her passion will always be there.

    "The first two games we felt we needed to score big straight away but have seen a lot of power plays are a run a ball. The two openers get off to a good start. Sammy-Jo Johnson has been class with bat and ball.

    "We think we need five wins to get through. We'll see how the table looks and hopefully we can climb it."

  4. Post update

    Alex Hartley

    Manchester Originals bowler on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    It's tough to call this tournament right now, with most teams showing they are capable of beating anyone. Southern Brave have been dominant so far though - they are the team to beat.

  5. Post update

    Hero of the match Heather Graham, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "It's one of those days where cricket goes your way and it has for me today.

    "At the start of the tournament we thought chasing would be the way to go, but we look pretty good batting first. Today we swung hard! It's as simple as that. I'm doing the basics right and backing myself on the day."

  6. Post update

    Alex Hartley

    Manchester Originals bowler on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Trent Rockets were fantastic today. Heather Graham's 44 off 21 won them the game. She was hitting the ball to all parts.

  7. Post update

    Alison Mitchell

    Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Trent Rockets win the midlands derby. They were just too good for Birmingham Phoenix.

  8. Trent Rockets win by 11 runs

    Abtaha Masqood hits the final ball into the leg side for a single and Phoenix end up short.

  9. New batter: Abtaha Maqsood

    Abtaha Maqsood
    Copyright: BBC/ECB
  10. Post update

    Alison Mitchell

    Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    A bonus run-out at the end as Rockets close in on victory.

  11. WICKET

    Arlott run out (Priest) 8

    A desperate attempt at a second run and Emily Arlott is short of her ground.

  12. Phoenix 132-8

    Into snookers now.

  13. Phoenix 129-8

    Sammy-Jo Johnson with the final set and her first ball makes it to the boundary after confusion between two Rockets fielders. 17 needed.

  14. Post update

    Alison Mitchell

    Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Brunt sprints away like she's running the bend in the 200m!

  15. WICKET

    Wong c & b Brunt 27

    Issy Wong skies it and Katherine Brunt sprints round to take the catch off her own bowling. Brunt legs it off around the ground roaring. It's fair to say she's pumped.

  16. Phoenix 124-7

    Katherine Brunt has a face like thunder after Issy Wong edges one down to the boundary.

    A ball later and Rockets wicketkeeper Rachel Priest is struck on the end of the finger and she looks in a lot of pain but is okay to continue. Wong and Emily Arlott have to score 22 off seven balls.

    Wong is unbeaten on 29 off 10 balls.

  17. Post update

    Today's attendance for the women's game at Edgbaston is 9,633.

    Edgbaston
    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Post update

    Alison Mitchell

    Commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    That is huge! She clattered it into the advertising hoardings, way beyond the boundary rope.

  19. Post update

    Alex Hartley

    Manchester Originals bowler on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    Izzy Wong is on strike for the last 10 balls and she's striking it well...

  20. Phoenix 116-7

    30 to win

    Video content

    Video caption: 'This is some hitting' - Wong smashes back-to-back sixes

    Biggest six of the day from Issy Wong! She larrups a 78-metre maximum off Nat Sciver over cow corner. A ball later she repeats the feat, albeit over long-on's head. She couldn't pull this off, could she?!

