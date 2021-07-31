Brilliant Brunt drags Trent Rockets to victory over Birmingham Phoenix

Rockets skipper Nat Sciver, speaking to Sky Sports, said: "I think it was a pretty good all-round performance. We got a good score on the board, and Heather Graham did well hitting boundaries.

"I didn't quite have a plan right for Issy Wong but luckily Katherine Brunt reminded me! Her passion will always be there.

"The first two games we felt we needed to score big straight away but have seen a lot of power plays are a run a ball. The two openers get off to a good start. Sammy-Jo Johnson has been class with bat and ball.

"We think we need five wins to get through. We'll see how the table looks and hopefully we can climb it."