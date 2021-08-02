Men's Hundred: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers - clips, radio & text

Here's how the men's Hundred table is looking at the half way point.
It is very open, and a win here would put London Spirit back in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages.
A Northern Superchargers win would really group seven of the teams together. It should make for some cracking games over the next two weeks or so.
It is interesting that Eoin Morgan wanted to chase. It is something that his England side have done to great success in recent years, but Spirit have failed to chase 124 and 146 in the last two games at Lord's.
They have looked a bit haphazard with the bat. They have looked flustered and rushed at times.
Today is their final home game. They'll want to sign out with a win, regardless of their future progress in the tournament.
Northern Superchargers won the toss and will bat first
The toss took place a short while ago, with Ebony Rainford Brent doing it, after a lovely little show on the drums.
David Willey called correctly and he's chose to bat first with it being a used wicket, and teams struggling to chase at times in the tournament.
Eoin Morgan wanted to chase so he's happy anyway. He says his side must win tonight.
London Spirit women have already won their crucial game.
Now it is the turn of the men. Can they pick up their first win?
They really need to.